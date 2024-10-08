Indico Data Establishes Insurance Industry Advisor Network to Strengthen Leadership and Enhance Outcomes for Insurance Customers

Adds David Laker, CCO of Guidewire as board observer to guide Indico Data as it continues rapid growth in the Insurance sector

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data, The Decision Automation Company™, today announced the formation of its Insurance Industry Advisor Network. This strategic initiative aims to bolster Indico's leadership within the commercial insurance sector, ensuring the company continues delivering best-in-class outcomes for its insurance customers.

The newly established advisor network comprises industry veterans with extensive experience and deep insights into the insurance industry. The initial members of the Indico Insurance Industry Advisor Network include:

Bill Devine , Industry Advisor and Former SVP, Travelers.

, Industry Advisor and Former SVP, Travelers. Jim Korcykoski , former Chief Technology Officer at Nationwide.

, former Chief Technology Officer at Nationwide. Bill Costa , former Underwriting and Data Analytics Executive at GEICO.

, former Underwriting and Data Analytics Executive at GEICO. John Repko , former Chief Information Officer at AIG.

, former Chief Information Officer at AIG. Tami Pantske , former SVP of Operations at Gallagher Re.

, former SVP of Operations at Gallagher Re. Rick Russel , former Vice President of Underwriting at CHUBB.

, former Vice President of Underwriting at CHUBB. Parul Kaul-Green , former Chief Digital Strategy Officer at Liberty Specialty Markets.

, former Chief Digital Strategy Officer at Liberty Specialty Markets. Thierry Daucourt , Global Business Community Commercial Lines P&C at AXA.

These industry leaders bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Indico, offering valuable guidance as the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the insurance industry. Their insights will be instrumental in helping Indico enhance its AI-driven solutions, reduce decision risk, and improve operational efficiency for insurance providers.

In addition to forming the Insurance Industry Advisor Network, Indico Data is pleased to announce the appointment of David Laker, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Guidewire, as a Board Observer as part of Guidewire's recent equity investment in Indico. David's experience in scaling businesses and his deep understanding of the insurance technology landscape will be invaluable as Indico continues its growth trajectory.

"We are thrilled to welcome such an esteemed group of industry leaders to our advisor network," said Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico Data. "Their collective experience and insights will be critical in guiding our efforts to deliver innovative AI solutions that empower our insurance customers to achieve superior outcomes. Additionally, we are excited to have Dave Laker join us as a Board Observer. Dave's expertise in scaling businesses and his deep understanding of the insurance technology landscape will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation within the industry."

Indico Data remains committed to advancing the commercial insurance industry through the power of AI, and this advisor network is a testament to the company's dedication to maintaining its leadership position.

About Indico Data: Indico Data's Decision Automation Platform revolutionizes data processing and accelerates decision-making for insurance companies by automating the creation of structured data from unstructured sources. Our first-to-market hybrid Discriminative and Generative AI technology powers our Intelligent Intake and Intelligent Insights capabilities, empowering users to make better decisions with better data. Visit IndicoData.ai to learn more.

SOURCE Indico Data