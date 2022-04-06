Indico Data Ranked by Comparably in the Top 20 'Best Place to Work' in Boston

Company also ranks in the top 15% of companies with 51-200 employees for overall culture

BOSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data , the unstructured data company, today announced it has been ranked by Comparably in the Top 20 "Best Place to Work in Boston," for 2022. Indico Data also ranks in the Top 15% for its Overall Company Culture Score among companies with 51-200 employees.

Indico employees rated the company's executive leadership with a grade of A+, in the Top 5% of similar size companies. The majority of employees believe the Indico environment is positive, and overall employees are extremely happy, based on ratings of future outlook, customer perception, and their excitement going to work.

CEO Tom Wilde said, "It's gratifying to receive this recognition, because of how much workforce culture and employee expectations have changed over the past two years. The Comparably listing is very closely aligned with employee experience, based on employee feedback. To have that affirmation, and the knowledge that our people feel appreciated, fulfilled, and valued in their professional contributions is the cornerstone of our company's culture."

Employees at Indico also reported being extremely happy with their colleagues. The majority of participants look forward to interacting with team members, grading the quality of their coworkers as A+. The majority believe that meetings at Indico are effective, and that the pace of work is comfortably fast. Employees are also extremely pleased with total compensation at the company, which includes a combination of pay, stock, and benefits.

"Based on positive employee feedback, it is clear that the fabric of Indico's business is interwoven with a strong company culture," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The organization's ability to thrive in a remote and hybrid work environment is a testament to its strong leadership and team, so it is no surprise that it is one of the best places to work in Boston."

Comparably's Best Companies in the Boston Area list is derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees in Boston who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com. Ratings are derived from current employees who provided anonymous feedback on Comparably.com over the past 12 months (March 2021 through March 2022), making this list especially relevant for job seekers looking for their next job during The Great Resignation. Nearly 20 different workplace culture categories were measured, from compensation, leadership, and work-life balance to professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits, providing a comprehensive look at the workforce environment at Indico Data.

Wilde concluded, "When Indico was first founded, the team set out to solve real data problems for companies. Now, in doing so, we provide even more people with deeply meaningful and productive work environments. That's why we're honored to be named a Best Place to Work in Boston. It underscores our success, and our overall mission."

The Comparably ranking is among several recent recognitions for the Boston-based company. In the past year, Indico was also recognized by The Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work, and in BuiltIn Best Places to Work Boston. To learn more about Indico, and the Indico Unstructured Data Platform, please visit http://www.indicodata.ai .

About Comparably

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news .

About Indico Data

Indico Data is the unstructured data company. The innovative AI- and ML- powered Indico Unstructured Data Platform helps enterprises of all sizes to automate, analyze, and apply unstructured data –– documents, emails, images, videos and more –– to a wide range of workflows. Using Indico's software, customers gain rich insights that maximize the value of existing software investments, including RPA, CRM, ERP, and BI, by allowing these systems to work with unstructured data. Indico serves leading insurance, financial services and banking, real estate, and other data-intensive enterprises, including MetLife, PNC Bank, Chatham Financial, Cushman & Wakefield and Waste Management. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the company was recently recognized by The Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work, and in BuiltIn Best Places to Work Boston. The company's executive founding team was named to the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30. Visit https://www.indicodata.ai to learn more.

CONTACT: Caludine Caruso, [email protected]

SOURCE Indico Data