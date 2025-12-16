Indicor Announces Leadership Transition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indicor, LLC ("Indicor" or "the Company") announced today that Doug Wright is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Wright will become CEO of ATS Corporation, a publicly-listed company headquartered in Canada that builds automation systems for a range of product categories. John Stroup, Chairman of Indicor, will serve as interim CEO effective immediately.

Mr. Stroup has more than 40 years of experience in the industrial manufacturing sector, including a 15-year tenure as CEO of Belden (NYSE: BDC), a global supplier of specialty networking solutions for broadband, enterprise and industrial markets. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stroup was a Group Executive at Danaher Corporation and held positions at Scientific Technologies and Rockwell Automation. Mr. Stroup previously served as Indicor's interim CEO directly after CD&R acquired the business in 2022, prior to Mr. Wright joining.

"Indicor is in a strong position to continue its growth and expansion. We are excited to continue serving our key customers with innovative and mission critical solutions in the year ahead," said John Stroup, interim CEO and Chairman of Indicor and Operating Partner at CD&R, the Company's majority investment partner. "We wish Doug the best on his next role and thank him for all of his tremendous contributions to Indicor."

About Indicor

Indicor, LLC produces dependable, highly engineered solutions with unique performance and value at the core of industry. The Indicor family of companies includes: AGR, Alpha, AMOT, Cornell, Dynisco, FTI, Hansen, Hardy, Logitech, Metrix, PAC, Roper Pump, Struers, Technolog, and Uson. Visit us at www.indicor.com.

