Indie Author Donates 1000 Collector Edition Books to At-Risk Teens

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Young adult author, S.L. Whyte, donated 1000 personally signed copies of Finding Tir Na Nog, the first book of her acclaimed fantasy series, Stelladaur, to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound, several chapters of the Boys and Girls Club of America, and to low-income middle schools. BBBS provided hundreds of backpacks filled with supplies, including Whyte's novel, to youth throughout greater Seattle and Tacoma during their annual Back-to-School Backpack event.

Young Adult Fantasy Author, S.L. Whyte

With new covers released earlier this year for each book of the Stelladaur series, Whyte wanted to get the Original Collector's Edition copies to young readers who could not afford to purchase their own copy but would benefit from being introduced to the series. "Youth often feel powerless and depleted of inner strength, but Stelladaur invites readers to discover their own intuitiveness, self-awareness, and imagination by connecting with characters who must do the same to overcome insurmountable obstacles," Whyte explains. "The story bridges the gap between fantasy and reality by shining light on human possibility."

Innovative Educator and Founder of What the Experts Know, Astrid Witt, gave a shining review for the book: "In this truly remarkable book, S.L. Whyte has returned me to the dreams of my childhood, dreams that formal education had drummed out of me. This believably magical story provides profound truths on how to create the reality you yearn for and the dreams you dare to dream. Whether you are a teenager experiencing the awkwardness of first love, or an adult seeking to understand life itself, Finding Tir Na Nog will give life a whole new meaning."

Finding Tir Na Nog (Stelladaur-Book 1), Fading Heart (Stelladaur-Book 2) and Fraction in Time (Stelladaur Book-3) can be purchased in several formats on Amazon and at B&N, and are available through Smashwords and Kobo. Book 4, Forever Changed, will be released late 2019. Media kit and book trailer available at www.stelladaur.com.

Young Adult Fantasy Author, S.L. Whyte, is the Founder and Curriculum Developer of The Stelladaur Academy, a nonprofit that provides educational enrichment resources for youth ages 13-17, as well as private- and public school classroom teachers, and for homeschool students. "At the Academy, we help youth explore imagination, intuitiveness, and character development as mediums of self-discovery and creative renewal," said Whyte. "These are the building blocks of successful learning and joyful living."

