Indie Author to Give $1M in Royalties to Publisher That Negotiates 4-Book Contract

SEATTLE, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young adult author, S.L. Whyte, will waive $1M in royalties to the major publishing house that negotiates a 4-book contract for her acclaimed fantasy series Stelladaur. Whyte self-published the first book of the Stelladaur series, Finding Tir Na Nog, in 2013, followed by Book 2, Fading Heart, in 2015 and Book 3, Fraction in Time, in 2018. She maintains Book 4, Forever Changed, will "forever change" YA fantasy with its haunting yet refreshing look at life and death.

Author, educator, and Founder and President of The Stelladaur Academy, S.L. Whyte was born in Minnesota and raised in Victoria, British Columbia. "I inherited my love of stories from my aunt, who was a professional storyteller on Mississippi steamboats. As a teenager, I wrote short stories, poetry, and song lyrics. Diagraming sentences became a strange obsession in tenth-grade English class. I hope The Stelladaur Series ignites the magic of your imagination." In Fraction in Time, Book 3 of the Stelladaur series, author S.L. Whyte takes a thought-provoking look at what lies beneath Stonehenge. "Life at the Bleak was anything but a game. There were rules to follow. What if Reilly didn't follow the rules?...He must master the secrets of the Stelladaur to keep history from repeating itself, or all he knows and loves will vanish forever--even before it exists."

With new covers released last year for the first three titles, but not seeing the results she hoped, Whyte decided to grab the attention of industry leaders. She explains the crux of her books and why she will forgo $1M in royalties.

"Stelladaur bridges the gap between fantasy and reality by shining light on human possibility," Whyte said. "In a world increasingly complex, confusing and demanding, youth often feel powerless to make a difference. But Stelladaur empowers readers to explore intuitiveness, imagination, and self-awareness as viable and tangible human strengths that can literally transform life, in spite of horrific circumstances. The right publisher for Stelladaur could make a huge difference and inspire youth to see that they are the real superheroes!"

International Educator and Founder of What the Experts Know, Astrid Witt, gave a shining review that supports Whyte's idea of transformational fantasy: "In this truly remarkable book, S.L. Whyte has returned me to the dreams of my childhood … This believably magical story provides profound truths on how to create the reality you yearn for and the dreams you dare to dream. Whether you are a teenager experiencing the awkwardness of first love, or an adult seeking to understand life itself, Finding Tir Na Nog will give life a whole new meaning."

A seasoned speaker at writing workshops, Whyte introduces the notion of a Stelladaur by quoting Finding Tir Na Nog: "The Stelladaur will lead you to your greatest desire. Most everyone has a wish, but only some have a true greatest desire. A wish becomes a greatest desire at the very moment when a person's belief in the seemingly impossible is stronger than any doubt." Whyte asserts that every person has a Stelladaur and that her series reveals how and where to find it.

