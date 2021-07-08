Indie Beauty Brand Launches Charitable Ambassador Program, Upholding Environmental Commitment to Community

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blü Fern, a probiotic plant based skincare line made with botanical infusions, introduces their new affiliate-based marketing and ambassador program for influencers, Blü Fern Beauties, while demonstrating its passion for environmental conservancy.

No stranger to the beauty industry, affiliate marketing is a popular sales technique that involves the social media promotion of a brand's product or services with potential to earn commission.

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

While receiving products + commission bonuses, these programs can already be hard to turn down. But Blü Fern's philanthropic spin and community focus is even more enticing to social media users. Research shows that prosocial spending typically makes people feel happy -- meaning the Austin-born skincare line provides the benefits of extra income and a warm "do-good" glow when one joins its affiliate program.

Where nature, beauty, and community connect

Blü Fern Founders John and Vivian Robinson have an emanating desire to give back to the community. The husband and wife team behind these natural botanical blends have undoubtedly made their intentions clear: They are genuinely committed to creating and maintaining a flourishing environment in Austin and beyond.

From sponsoring events at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, to donating over $15,000 of products to the Austin Trail Foundation, the Austin founders continue making a positive impact on the city where Blü Fern established its roots in 2020.

"We truly believe that everyone has the power to make an impact in the world simply by participating in their lives. Austin is where we established our roots and it is here that we partner with local organizations to invest in our natural sanctuaries."

-Vivian and John Robinson, Blü Fern Founders

With a focus on the inclusion of all people and connection to nature, Blü Fern strives to provide natural products that are safe, effective and harness the beauty found in us all.

Influencers and skincare aficionados who are interested in joining the Blü Fern Beauties ambassador program are encouraged to apply by visiting, Blü Fern - Affiliate Page.

More About Blü Fern

From the Earth to the Jar, Blü Fern's line of small batch, plant based products are handcrafted in Austin, TX. Using their exclusive BlüBiome ferment and in-house botanical infusions to protect your skins' natural microbiome. Skincare meant to balance, nourish and protect your skin with no synthetic chemicals, parabens, fillers, toxins or artificial fragrances.

Blü Fern strives to be part of a comprehensive natural lifestyle, in which we are mindful of what goes on the skin and choosing how to live: by paying attention to how we treat our bodies and commune with the natural world. Blü Fern helps maintain that focus, while making authentic connections in the local community to invest in its natural sanctuaries.

To learn more about Blü Fern, visit their website or Instagram.



