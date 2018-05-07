Indie Beauty Expo Announces New European Show and Retail Partnership

Following the overwhelmingly positive response to the announcement of its first international show, to be launched in London in October 2018, IBE is expanding its platform to provide European brands and retailers another opportunity to interact and transact in their home continent. IBE Berlin will take place on Friday, March 29th (TRADE INDIE) and Saturday, March 30th, (SHOP INDIE) at STATION-Berlin, a historic landmark located in the heart of the city.

IBE co-founder, Nader Naeymi-Rad, stated: "Europe is a diverse market and German-speaking countries are a discrete opportunity within that market, representing over 100 million consumers spread among some of the best performing economies in the region. Furthermore, German retailers have been steadily expanding their reach across Europe and now represent some of the most desirable wholesale channels available to brands. We want to make these markets and channels accessible to more independent brands."

Jillian Wright, IBE co-founder, added, "The practice of going to a trade show once a year to do a buy is becoming obsolete. Consumers can now find new brands online at a click of button at any time. So buyers are now 'always buying'. With five shows across two continents, IBE will offer retailers a continuous stream of new innovations, from around the world, throughout the year to help them maintain their competitive edge."

Feelunique Partnership

IBE is also proud to announce the launch of a collaboration with Feelunique, Europe's largest online retailer, to showcase an assortment of independent brands across a range of categories from skin care, to hair care and color cosmetics to be launched in July of 2018. The goal of the partnership is to provide millions of beauty devotees the opportunity to discover and shop exceptional products they may not otherwise have access to in the UK and French markets.

In the first phase of the partnership, IBE and Feelunique will jointly select approximately thirty brands from the hundreds of market-ready brands who have exhibited or will be exhibiting at IBE. IBE will guide and support the selected brands through the onboarding process. Feelunique will help grow these brands and develop localised storytelling curation, raising community awareness, underpinned by Feelunique's beauty philosophy, 'Beauty without Boundaries.'

"Independent beauty is an important category for Feelunique," said Joel Palix, CEO of Feelunique. "Over the years, we are proud to have supported many young up-and-coming brands. Moving forward, we would like to extend our platform to more brands that lack a presence in the UK and France," he added. "That is also why we decided to partner with IBE. They are a pioneer and a recognised leader in independent beauty and their knowledge, network and capabilities in this space are unrivalled."

Jillian Wright, co-founder of IBE added, "IBE is here to support beauty entrepreneurs. That is why we want as many beauty shoppers in the UK and France to discover and have access to the amazing innovations that these entrepreneurs are bringing to the market. By working with Feelunique, we believe we can make this happen in a meaningful way."

About Indie Beauty Expo

IBE's mission is to provide a platform to recognize, showcase and celebrate independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them. Launched in 2015, IBE has rapidly grown to become the largest professionally-curated exposition of independent beauty, lifestyle and wellness brands. Today, IBE is presented in five strategic retail markets in North America and Europe: New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, London and Berlin. IBE provides specific segments for Brands, Buyers, Press, Investors and Shoppers. IBE has also launched a range of services to better support beauty entrepreneurs on their path to success, including the Best in Show awards, Beauty X summits, Beauty Independent news and knowledge and Retail Advisory services.

About Feelunique

Founded in 2005, Feelunique has grown to become Europe's largest online beauty retailer with more than 32,000 products available from 500 brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and electricals. Feelunique is a cross-border retailer, shipping to over 120 countries with dedicated websites in the UK, France, the EU, Germany, Norway, China and the US. Feelunique carries major brands including Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford and Nars as well as indie brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia, Caudalie and Morocannoil.

