Indie Beauty Media Group Expands LA Offerings with Uplink Live

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG), producer of Indie Beauty Expo (IBE), BeautyX Summit, and publishers of Beauty Independent, will be adding a new addition to its West Coast programming with the debut of Uplink Live at IBE LA. Uplink Live debuted at IBE NYC in August and is an extension of Uplink, the online service marketplace launched by IBMG in 2018.

Uplink Live is a one-stop shop for both brands and solution providers, bringing them together to engage and develop new partnerships. No matter what stage of growth a brand is at, finding the right solution providers can be daunting and time-consuming. Through Uplink Live, IBMG is helping brand founders cut through the noise and gain direct access to trusted sources. For those seeking specific services, IBMG will conduct both curated tours and host pre-arranged "Uplinking" sessions, bringing attendees directly to Uplink Live exhibitors who meet their particular needs. On the flipside, solution providers are introduced to a large number of entrepreneurs ready to launch and scale their businesses.

Educating brand founders is at the core of IBMG. Keeping in line with this philosophy, Uplink Live will also feature a series of panels and presentations covering topics like successfully launching a new product, social strategy, choosing the right manufacturer, achieving sustainable luxury, and much more.

Uplink Live will run concurrently with Indie Beauty Expo LA, taking place on Wednesday, January 29th and Thursday, January 30th at Magic Box at The Reef in Downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are available for purchase at Uplink-live.com. In addition to IBE and Uplink Live, BeautyX: Demand Generation Summit will occur on January 27th + 28th at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles. The conference educates brands on how to successfully leverage different methods of demand generation including influencers, media, and more. All three events are part of "Week of Indie Beauty," which makes its LA debut this year. Designed to celebrate independent beauty, "Week of Indie Beauty" will also feature a series of events and deals open to the public so that consumers have the opportunity to join the festivities.

About Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG)

IBMG's mission is to recognize, showcase, and celebrate independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them. IBMG's first offering, the Indie Beauty Expo (IBE), launched in 2015 and is now the largest international exposition of independent beauty brands. It is presented in five strategic international retail markets: New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, London, and Berlin. IBMG has also launched a range of services to better support beauty entrepreneurs on their path to success, including BeautyX Summit series, Beauty Independent news, and Uplink and Uplink Live for service solutions.

