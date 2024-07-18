Indie Film Scared to Death to Have World Premiere at Popcorn Frights Horror Film Festival August 11 in Ft. Lauderdale

Horror Icons Lin Shaye and Bill Moseley Star In Just-Completed Feature

Writer/Director Paul Boyd, Actor and Musician Kurt Deimer, and Producer Eric Barrett to Attend Official Screening of Film

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new film Scared to Death, starring horror legends Lin Shaye, Bill Moseley and musician Kurt Deimer, will screen at the Popcorn Frights Horror Film Festival, the Southeast US's largest genre film festival, it was announced today by producer Eric Barrett. Writer/director Paul Boyd, producer Eric Barrett and actor and musician Kurt Deimer, who plays the breakout character "The Grog" in the film, will attend the screening. The film is scheduled for August 11 at the Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale.

Scared to Death L-R: Lin Shaye, Bill Moseley, Kurt Deimer; Photo Credit: Scared to Death

Written and directed by Boyd with the music of Deimer, the horror-comedy showcases genre legends Lin Shaye (the Insidious franchise) and Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2). Heavy metal frontman Kurt Deimer (Halloween 2018) is featured as the scene-stealer The Grog. In Scared to Death, a group of filmmakers attend a séance at an abandoned children's orphanage to do research for a horror movie. Soon, supernatural events begin to manifest, in both horrific and darkly comical fashion.

Writer/director Boyd said, "On behalf of the filmmaking team, I want to thank the programmers at the Popcorn Frights Festival for including Scared to Death in this year's event. We are looking forward to seeing this audience react to the finished film. Popcorn Frights could not be a better place for our world premiere."

Executive producer Kurt Deimer, who appears as "The Grog" and wrote three songs for the film, added, "I'm really looking forward to being with the fans for this screening. Here I am now in a movie with Lin and Bill and other great actors, and I'm still the unknown wild card. This is a new experience for me compared to my heavy metal performances over many years."

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR:

Paul Boyd, who directed a trio of Deimer's music videos, approached Deimer about working on Scared to Death. Born in Scotland, Boyd started making Super 8 films as a teenager. He went on to graduate from the acclaimed St. Martins School of Art in London with a BA in Fine Art Film. Boyd made a name for himself early on, directing award-winning music videos and commercial campaigns in Europe and the United States for multiple global brands. Among them: L'Oreal, Revlon, Jaguar, Dodge, Chanel and Volkswagen. In addition, Boyd helmed world-famous music videos for Sting, Seal, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Celine Dion and Lenny Kravitz. A series of music videos he directed for Shania Twain's hit album Come on Over helped create the biggest-selling female album in history. Boyd's music videos have been viewed over a billion times.

About Popcorn Frights Film Festival was established in 2015 by Miami locals Igor Shteyrenberg and Marc Ferman and has quickly grown into the leading international genre film festival in the Southeast United States. Popcorn Frights' programming voice, unique among genre film festivals, has gained recognition for its numerous discoveries and prize winners. Popcorn Frights has been declared one of "The World's 50 Best Genre Festivals" by Moviemaker Magazine; recognized as one of the "The Best Horror Festivals in the World" by Dread Central; noted as one of the "Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals" by Film Freeway; and named "One of the Best Film Festival's in Florida" by the Sun-Sentinel. In the last three years, the festival has screened films from more than 20 countries, including over 100 World, International, North American, US and East Coast premieres. The festival is hosted at the O Cinema South Beach.

FOLLOW SCARED TO DEATH:

X: @scaredtodeaththemovie31

Instagram: @scaredtodeathmovie

LIN SHAYE

Instagram: @mslinshaye

X: @linshaye

KURT DEIMER

Instagram: @kurtdeimer

X: @kurtdeimer

POPCORN FRIGHTS FILM FESTIVAL

PRESS CONTACTS:

Trade Press Contact Rick Markovitz Weissman/Markovitz Communications [email protected] Festival/Consumer Contact Tony Timpone [email protected]

SOURCE Scared to Death