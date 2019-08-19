Indie "Freshman Year" to Walk Red Carpet at THE LOT City Center Premiere

"Freshman Year" is the first indie feature for newcomer, Jude Okwudiafor Johnson (Dublin, CA), who co-wrote, produced and directed the film. The cast includes Diallo Thompson ( Barbershop: The Next Cut, The Christmas Swap and Mann and Wife ), Benjamin Onyango ( God's Not Dead, Tears of the Sun and Beautifully Broken ), Natalia Dominguez ( Love is Free and Alternate News ), Desalene Jones ( Traffik ), Saeed Renaud ( The Four: Battle for Stardom ), and Gregory Alan Williams ( Greenleaf, Remember the Titans, The Sopranos and The West Wing ).

About "Freshman Year"

"Freshman Year" tells the story of a preacher's son and a basketball player, CJ, whose path intertwines with Marcella, a cheerleader and the first in her family to attend college. They both leave their sheltered homes and different backgrounds, to face the real world of battling peer pressure, and falling in love. Their freshman year takes a different turn, when a life-altering decision threatens to bring their dreams to a halt, and disappointment to their families. This film shows the fun, freedom, and friendships of college life, real-life scenarios that students face, and the challenges of standing for what they believe in. View the trailer at www.FreshmanYearMovie.com.

The premiere takes place on Saturday, August 24th at THE LOT City Center in San Ramon, CA. Press, movie reviewers, bloggers and influencers interested in covering this event should email contact below.

The film will be initially released in movie theaters beginning 9/16/19 in the following states: California, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Illinois, and Maryland. More cities will be added with the Cinema on Demand option for churches and schools.

THE LOT City Center is a new entertainment hub in California that includes movie theaters, dynamic upscale restaurants, café and cocktail bar, all conveniently situated under the same roof.

About Anchor Media Group

Anchor Media Group is a Christian media company producing thought provoking, engaging content for audiences of all ages.

