Indie Grooming Brand Scotch Porter Takes Another Step Into Redefining The Multicultural Grooming Space

EAST ORANGE, N.J., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie grooming brand Scotch Porter announced two major announcements today: the release of its newest line of hair care products and a retail partnership in which its beard and skincare lines will be available for purchase in select stores nationwide. What started off as an experiment in founder, Calvin Quallis' kitchen has rapidly grown into the grooming solution of choice for men internationally. With an entirely new packaging design and reformulation, the Scotch Porter Hair Collection joins the brand's highly regarded beard and skin collections as the third assortment of non-toxic products catered to the everyday man.

Featuring ingredients such as Kale Protein and White Willow Bark, the Scotch Porter Hair Collection utilizes vitamins and botanicals to purify, balance and restore the most sensitive and problematic hair types. The new Scotch Porter Hair Collection, with a focus on coily, curly, kinky and wavy hair types, is set to provide users with healthier hair and scalp no matter their issue. The hair collection is available for purchase at scotchporter.com .

"We develop multi-functional products to enhance the everyday guy's experience because our hair, skin, and body benefit from key ingredients such as Biotin Liposomes, Turmeric and Pomegranate Enzymes," says Calvin Quallis. "It is with that same spirit we continue to build out our fresh, handmade better-for you grooming and wellness products; solutions to the real issues men face daily."

The new Hair Collection includes:

Hydrating Hair Wash ( $11.99 ; 13 oz.) – An herbal and botanical blend with flake reduction actives and healthy scalp and hair growth botanicals like Kale Protein and Horsetail Extract. Our Hair Wash purifies, balances, and restores even the most sensitive and problematic hair and scalp types.

– An herbal and botanical blend with flake reduction actives and healthy scalp and hair growth botanicals like Kale Protein and Horsetail Extract. Our Hair Wash purifies, balances, and restores even the most sensitive and problematic hair and scalp types. Nourish & Repair Hair Conditioner ( $11.99 ; 13 oz.) – A nourishing, deep conditioning treatment with Biotin that promotes softness & shine featuring botanical blends to promote healthy hair growth.



– A nourishing, deep conditioning treatment with Biotin that promotes softness & shine featuring botanical blends to promote healthy hair growth. Moisture Rich Leave-In Hair Conditioner ( $11.99 ; 7.1 oz.) – A daily lightweight moisturizer with Biotin that intensely hydrates hair to keep moisture locked in while smoothing and defining curly and wavy hair.

– A daily lightweight moisturizer with Biotin that intensely hydrates hair to keep moisture locked in while smoothing and defining curly and wavy hair. Smoothing Hair Balm ( $14.99 ; 3.4 oz.) – Our hair balm renews moisture, prevents frizz, creates definition and includes flake reduction actives and healthy hair & scalp botanicals like Biotin, Kale Protein and Horsetail Extract that promotes healthy hair growth and helps prevent hair thinning.



– Our hair balm renews moisture, prevents frizz, creates definition and includes flake reduction actives and healthy hair & scalp botanicals like Biotin, Kale Protein and Horsetail Extract that promotes healthy hair growth and helps prevent hair thinning. Smooth & Shine Hair Serum ( $19.99 ; 1.7 oz.) – For wavy, curly hair, our hair serum, with Argan and avocado seed oils, provides smoothness and maximum shine keeping frizz-free and sealing in moisture all day.

In addition to the Scotch Porter Hair Collection, the company is also set to launch both its beard and skin collection in select Target stores. Introducing new packaging designs and new pricing, ranging from $5.99-$19.99, with even greater product benefit value. Consumers will be able to purchase the products in select Target stores nationwide beginning February 9th, 2020.



To learn more about SCOTCH PORTER and to receive updates, please visit: www.scotchporter.com , follow the brand on Instagram/Twitter ( @scotchporter) , Facebook ( scotchporter ).

About Scotch Porter

Scotch Porter develops multi-functional products to enhance the everyday guy's experience because their hair, skin, and body benefit from key ingredients such as Kale protein, Biotin Liposomes, and Pomegranate Enzymes. It's with that same spirit that Scotch Porter continues to build out their fresh, handmade better-for-you grooming and wellness products; solutions to the real issues men face daily.

Founder Calvin Quallis and the Scotch Porter team are married to the idea that men shouldn't have to use products packed with harmful chemicals just to look and feel like a boss. So that's the Scotch Porter promise; to provide healthier grooming and wellness products that are highly effective and easy to use- the rest, as they say, is up to you. Stay Fresh. www.scotchporter.com

CONTACT: Dreena Whitfield, 732.397.6593, dreena@whitpr.com

SOURCE Scotch Porter

