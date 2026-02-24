Indie Lee Skincare Expands Portfolio with the Launch of Indie Lee Botanicals at Whole Foods Market

The clean beauty pioneer is prioritizing affordability, extending its clean results-driven skincare line to a wellness-focused destination.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Indie Lee Skincare announced the expansion of its brand's portfolio with the launch of Indie Lee Botanicals, a new line entering exclusively into Whole Foods Market. Designed to make clean, botanical skincare more accessible, the collection delivers results-driven, botanical-powered skincare at attainable price points.

Credit: Ian Jacob Photography Credit: Alex Veliz

Indie Lee Skincare first launched in 2010 to create clean, high-performing products that help people live their healthiest lives, with the line naturally evolving over the years into more targeted, clinical formulas. Through navigating her own personal health journey, the brand's founder and one of the most coveted clean beauty entrepreneurs of her time, Indie Lee, felt called to bring the brand back to basics.

With Indie Lee Botanicals, Indie Lee is bringing her philosophy full circle, offering botanically-powered essentials rooted in nature, backed by results, and accessible to all. The curated collection features four core SKUs, each priced under $25.

"Indie Lee Botanicals is a return to where this brand began for me, in the garden and greenhouse, with a belief that what we put on our skin should support our overall wellbeing. Partnering with Whole Foods Market allows us to offer clean, thoughtfully formulated skincare that fits into everyday life, without compromising on values, quality, or intention." - Indie Lee, Founder of Indie Lee Skincare

Through its partnership with Whole Foods Market, Indie Lee Skincare is reaching a broader community through a retailer that champions accessible self-care. The launch brings the brand's wellness-first approach to new consumers, while offering longtime fans products they're proud to share with family and friends.

"This launch highlights American Exchange Group's commitment to building brands that reflect evolving consumer values. Indie Lee Botanicals combines clean formulations, accessible pricing, and a strong partnership with Whole Foods, resulting in a compelling proposition for today's wellness-focused shopper." - Josh Kirson, SVP of American Exchange Group

Indie Lee Botanicals will launch with the Morning Dew Gel Cleanser ($19.99), Hydra Petal Facial Toner ($19.99), Vital Bloom Serum ($24.99), and Bloom Balance Moisturizer ($24.99) at Whole Foods Market and on Indielee.com .

ABOUT INDIE LEE SKINCARE

Launched in 2010, Indie Lee Skincare is a cruelty-free, botanically-derived skincare brand created by the original clean beauty pioneer, Indie Lee. The brand empowers users to live their healthiest life through their commitment to wellness, transparency, community-advocacy and sustainability, using science-backed, naturally derived ingredients to create effective products — blending personal resilience with clean-living consciousness.

https://indielee.com/

ABOUT AMERICAN EXCHANGE GROUP

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in fashion accessory products and brand management. By facilitating distribution to major retailers internationally for their globally recognized brands, custom private label brands, and exclusive licensed brands—including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags, fashion accessories, and beauty—American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting the status quo with value and quality, while staying at the forefront of trends.

Expertise in brand strategy, marketing, sourcing, operational logistics, and digital innovation allows American Exchange Group to transform brands and forge connections with best-in-class, strategic and retail partners. Their consumer-centric approach ensures sustainable growth and long-term value. Boasting a comprehensive portfolio of iconic owned and licensed brands, American Exchange Group remains at the forefront of the industry, driving the creation of compelling brand experiences. www.axnygroup.com

ABOUT WHOLE FOODS MARKET

Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 545 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/ .

SOURCE Indie Lee Skincare