Indie-Rock Band Last Relapse Returns After 13 Years to Finish the Songs That Never Let Them Go

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen years after stepping away from the stage, Atlanta indie-rock band Last Relapse has reunited with renewed purpose. Their comeback single, "Everyone Dances Outside of Their Bodies," is out now, setting the tone for a five-song EP arriving November 14 on all major streaming platforms.

Active across the late 2000s and early 2010s Southeast scene, Last Relapse built a devoted following for its blend of raw confession and widescreen, dream-tinged guitar work, all anchored by a lively rhythm section. The band's return centers on a simple idea: finish the unfinished. Many of the songs that shaped their identity were left incomplete when life pulled the members in different directions more than a decade ago.

From 2006 to 2012, the group logged over 200 shows, earned regional acclaim for its album Machine, and became known for performances that were heartfelt, communal, and rooted in connection between the music and the audience. Then momentum stalled—and the work lingered.

"We thought it was a pause," says vocalist-guitarist David Holding. "But years passed, and suddenly the band was a ghost that never stopped haunting us."

In early 2025, the members—now in their early thirties—quietly reconvened in Atlanta to reopen the vault. Among the unfinished pieces was "Everyone Dances Outside of Their Bodies," a song the band used to play live but never released.

"It already carried everything we wanted to say about who we were back then," Holding explains. "Finishing it after all this time gave it a new weight—like finally closing a chapter we didn't realize was still open. There have been songs that lived in my head for over a decade—melodies and fragments that haunt my brain until we finally finish and release them. This EP is about setting those ghosts free and is the next step for us to continue what we started."

The forthcoming EP expands on that premise, completing early songs and fragments with the clarity that comes from time and perspective. The result bridges adolescence and adulthood—urgent, melodic, and deeply human—leaning into the band's strengths: intensity without noise, vulnerability without theatrics, and a live ethos built on genuine connection.

"Everyone Dances Outside of Their Bodies" is streaming now on Spotify, Apple Music, and their music video for the track is on YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cnYAysCh7c. The full 5 song comeback EP arrives November 14, 2025.

About Last Relapse

Last Relapse is an Atlanta-born indie-rock band known for fusing raw confession with widescreen, dream-tinged guitar work, all anchored by a lively rhythm section. From 2006 to 2012 they logged more than 200 shows, earned regional press buzz, and released the cult-favorite album Machine before an extended hiatus sent members down very unique different paths in life. Reunited 13 years later, the group returns tighter and more adventurous, channeling years of experience into a forthcoming five track EP due Nov 14, 2025—an evolution that marries their original emotional edge with fresh, immersive sonic depth.

