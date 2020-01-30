Indie-Rock Singer-Songwriter Ryan Chernin Releases New Single, 'FaceTime'

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie-rock singer-songwriter Ryan Chernin, whose debut single on Inhuman Records, "Look Right," rocketed up to 25 on Mediabase's AC Chart, just under Ariana Grande's "Breathin," has just released an edgy new single, "FaceTime."

His debut single also climbed to 24 on Digital Radio Tracker's Top 150. These two chart-notching achievements for the 26-year-old musician are almost unheard-of for a new indie artist and intimate the likelihood of another remarkable success for "FaceTime."

The moving new release tells of a young man who longs for FaceTime with a woman he loves, but when he is finally face-to-face with her, he finds himself with the crushing realization that he is at a loss for words. The shattering experience is sure to resonate with an enormous audience.

"FaceTime" features Ryan's virtuosic guitar playing, which goes beyond familiar riffs to provide inventive melodic lines. His voice is custom-made for pop-rock exuding tantalizing timbers, warm and quixotic tones, and captivating sonic flair.

Chernin is also a designer and crafter of custom guitars.

Chernin's first chart-climbing song and promising new release are both taken from his striking debut album, "You Know Who You Are," an evocative collection of daringly introspective songs about the uncertainties and questions we all experience in love and loss. The captivating storytelling and deeply felt observations are presented in Chernin's distinctive stylistic blend of folk music inspired by the signature sounds of the 60s and 70s and by contemporary indie rock.

The songs are punctuated with unpredictable excursions and insights reminiscent of Paul Simon in such classic songs as "The Sounds of Silence."

Chernin's guitar wizardry weaves perfectly with the raw insight of his lyrics, which span the emotional spectrum from dark self-reflection to danceable celebrations. His inviting pop-rock vocal style demonstrates a stunning range, as he moves smoothly between his evocative falsetto and his sometimes soaring, sometimes almost ineffably expressive baritone.

The indie label Inhuman Records, which released his debut album and two singles from it, is a Brooklyn-based art collective founded by Ryan Chernin. It brings together talented friends and artists and explores exciting opportunities to collaborate.

