indieDwell Appoints Derek Henderson as President & Chief Operating Officer to Oversee Growth and Expansion

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- indieDwell, a modular manufacturer of affordable housing, today announced it has hired Derek Henderson as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Derek will oversee a critical phase of the company's growth as it expands its factory footprint from Pueblo, Colorado to Virginia and to two additional factory locations by the end of 2023.

Derek brings 30 years of construction and manufacturing experience, including steel frame modular manufacturing experience. He most recently served as Vice President at Z Modular, growing operations from one employee to over 700 employees and from one factory to four factories, now producing one million square feet of housing. Prior to Z Modular, Derek helped create the technology of VectorBloc, which is now the proprietary modular connection at the heart of the Z Modular system. He previously worked with Feature Walters, an offsite architectural fabrication company, where he led Canada's largest modular undertaking to date. Derek has held other roles in the homebuilding industry since 1996, including owning a residential, commercial and green roof construction company and working as a Superintendent for DR Horton.

"We could not be more thrilled to add Derek, a recognized leader and veteran in the offsite construction industry, to the indieDwell team," said Pete Gombert, Executive Chairman of indieDwell. "Not only does Derek bring tremendous experience and a depth of operating knowledge but most importantly, he shares in the company's values and is eager to help solve the affordable housing crisis."

indieDwell, a Certified B Corporation, was founded in 2018 to help address the housing crisis by providing affordable, healthy, durable, energy efficient and sustainable dwellings. The company partners with local communities to open factories that pay a living wage, offers competitive benefits and on the job training, to ensure those employed by the factories can build wealth while also building affordable housing for those in need.

"When I met the team from indieDwell and became familiar with their ambitious growth plans, I knew this would be my next home. The mission, partners, value, product and team are all perfectly aligned with my experience and with the impact I can have in this space," said Derek Henderson. "The opportunity to grow indieDwell to be one of the largest affordable housing builders in the country is incredibly exciting and I am thrilled to be a critical part of the team."

The appointment follows the announcement of indieDwell's Series A financing, in which the company raised $5.75 million. indieDwell has been recognized by the Ivory Prize, The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, and the Terner Center for Housing Innovations.

About indieDwell

indieDwell, a certified B Corporation and certified GoodWell company, manufactures healthy, durable, energy efficient and sustainable modular houses, with a mission to help solve the affordable housing crisis, while empowering communities and improving the health of the environment. For more information, visit https://www.indiedwell.com/ .

