Indiegogo announces Becky Center as new Chief Executive Officer

The company's new CEO brings proven operational, revenue, and growth experience at leading public technology companies and startups

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiegogo, the global leader in crowdfunding, announced the board-driven appointment of Becky Center as its new Chief Executive Officer. Center is a dynamic, mission-oriented leader who has experience across product, engineering, marketing, finance, and commercial teams at both household public companies and successful startups. Center's experience in building businesses will be critical as Indiegogo continues to be a key part in helping entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life. As CEO, Center will focus on driving global innovation and growth for the company in the ever-evolving crowdfunding space.

"Becky is a transformational leader and seasoned executive, and I'm thrilled to welcome her as the new CEO of Indiegogo. Her appointment marks an exciting next step on the company's growth journey, which will see Indiegogo scale across verticals and continue the impressive innovation that it's known for," said Stu Phillips, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "I look forward to partnering with Becky and the team as Indiegogo continues to grow and scale up."

Center joins Indiegogo from healthcare technology startup HealthJoy, where she was a Vice President playing multiple roles including Head of Product Management and General Manager of Growth. Center built out HealthJoy's upsell/cross-sell strategy, launched several revenue generating product lines, and led corporate partnerships. Before that, Center spent nearly a decade at Groupon, where she held numerous positions, including Chief of Staff to the CEO and General Manager of Groupon Coupons. Center's unique combination of business acumen, technical expertise, and cross-functional team leadership will be instrumental to Indiegogo's growth and category expansion initiatives and continue to keep the company at the forefront of crowdfunding.

"We're proud that Indiegogo's leadership team is two-thirds female and that 47% of successful campaigns on Indiegogo are run by women," said Jules Maltz, General Partner at IVP, "Becky is an experienced leader with a fresh perspective, and we're excited for the future of Indiegogo."

For the last few years, the Indiegogo team has been laser-focused on product and platform innovation and improving the trust and safety of its users. Center will continue to drive these initiatives while optimizing all aspects of Indiegogo's business to capture growth and find new opportunities for the company to take bolder bets across more categories like the creator economy. Additionally, Center will look to expand Indiegogo's support of entrepreneurs' business lifecycle, where Indiegogo has already pioneered innovative collaborations with the likes of BRANDED and Clearco to help entrepreneurs accelerate their growth beyond the crowdfunding campaign

"I'm thrilled to join Indiegogo at such a critical time in the evolution of crowdfunding," said Center, "Now more than ever we see the importance of connected communities and what can be achieved when individuals unite to back a shared vision."

About Indiegogo

Our mission is to empower people to unite around the ideas that matter to them and together bring those ideas to life. Indiegogo's global crowdfunding platform hosts inventive and inspirational campaigns that backers are delighted by and want to support. Since the company launched in 2008, Indiegogo has helped fund over 925,000 ideas and raised over $2 billion benefitting more than 700,000 entrepreneurs. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has team members located all across the world. For more information, visit Indiegogo.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

