Indigenized Energy Completes Nation's First Solar for All Kickoff Projects in Indian Country

Pioneering Nonprofit Delivers Workforce Development Wins

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigenized Energy today announces the successful completion of the nation's first Solar for All kickoff projects with the Chippewa Cree Tribe in Box Elder, Montana, and the Oglala Sioux Tribe in Porcupine and Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

Both Tribes belong to the 14-member Tribal Renewable Energy Coalition (TREC), awarded $135.5 million in Solar for All (SFA) by the EPA in 2024. The projects were funded entirely through resources from Indigenized Energy, ensuring no cost was passed on to Tribes.

The kickoff projects represent the first step in the SFA project planning process, laying the groundwork for the full-fledged solar energy transformation projects to come. A critical component is high-quality, no-cost workforce training. All workforce trainees are paid for their time.

Collaborating with Red Cloud Renewable, a nonprofit specializing in solar workforce development, the Oglala Sioux project trained participants from five Tribes including the Northern Arapaho Tribe of Wyoming, Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe, RoseBud Sioux Tribe, and Yankton Sioux Tribe.

The Chippewa Cree Tribe's SFA kickoff project included 13 solar program trainees from Chippewa Cree-Rocky Boy.

"The Solar for All kickoff project was a great opportunity for the Chippewa Cree Tribe and its community members," said Harlan Baker, Tribal Chairman, Chippewa Cree Tribe of Montana. "It showcased the new technology that will be coming to our homes. We, as a Tribe, look forward to improving our energy independence and sustainability, as well as providing new employment opportunities to our people and increasing awareness and interest in a growing industry."

Indigenized Energy received over 100 applications for the roughly 30 kickoff project trainee positions. 100% of trainees identified as Indigenous, a groundbreaking achievement in an industry where Native Americans represent below 1% of the solar workforce nationally. As of January 2025, six SFA kickoff project trainees have started full-time positions in the solar industry, underscoring the potential for Indigenized Energy's projects to launch new careers and foster economic development.

Both the Chippewa Cree and Oglala Sioux projects feature residential solar installations that deliver approximately 8kW of clean, low-cost power to participating homes. The systems deployed home batteries for further cost savings and resilience when the power goes out.

The next round of SFA kickoff projects are planned for Spring 2025 when weather conditions permit.

About Indigenized Energy

With a mission focused on developing innovative and practical energy solutions, Indigenized Energy endeavors to support tribal autonomy, economic development, and environmental stewardship through clean energy initiatives. Indigenized Energy is registered as a charitable corporation in North Dakota and is a fiscally sponsored project of Mission Edge San Diego, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in San Diego. Our Federal Tax ID # 27-2938491. https://www.4indigenized.energy/.

CONTACT:

Nicole Miller-Coleman

Interim Director of Communications Strategy

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (858) 381-0431

SOURCE Indigenized Energy