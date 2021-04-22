Indigenous Healing Festival Scheduled as Virtual Event May 8-9

SANTA FE, N.M., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the beauty and blessings of traditional First Peoples Ways, the third annual Indigenous Healing Festival is scheduled as a virtual event on May 8 and 9. IndigenousWays, the Santa Fe-based non-profit that promotes living in balance for diverse communities, hosts the Festival and will bring together key Indigenous thought leaders, artists and musicians to share wisdom, messages of resilience and lessons for thriving via Zoom.

The theme of this year's Festival is Survivance, the Native American term for the continuation of Indigenous Wisdom. The Festival is free to all attendees and registration is available at https://www.indigenousways.org/healing-festival.

"It's been a challenging year, witnessing so much suffering and loss during the pandemic. Our goal is to bring wisdom from the elders to help attendees find the inspiration to heal," said Festival co-founder, Tash Terry (Diné/Navajo Nation).

The Festival offers speakers and performers who celebrate the deep cultural wisdom that abounds in Santa Fe. Over two days, Festival attendees will participate in sacred talking and writing circles and experience storytellers, meditation, music, and art therapy. Each session of the Festival will have ASL (American Sign Language) interpreters fluent in English/ASL and traditional languages.

"Our goal is to break through walls of separation with compassion and love, making room for all," added Terry. "In past years, it has been a true blessing to see attendees of all ages experience the commonalities in all cultures."

Program speakers include: Buffy Sainte-Marie; Keith Secola and Precious G; Native/Deaf spiritual teacher, James Wooden Legs; and Wisdom-keepers Gilbert Pena, Elder Kathy Sanchez and Evelyn Naranjo.

IndigenousWays presents the Healing Festival in partnership with Tewa Women United, the Institute of American Indian Arts, and the Santa Fe Indian School. All programs cater to underserved Native American, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and LGBTQIA2+ communities.

Festival hours are:

Saturday, May 8th - 11am-5pm

Sunday, May 9th - 11am-4.30pm

Sponsors of the Festival include:

City of Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department, RTM, New Mexico Arts, National Endowment of the Arts, Meow Wolf, NDN Collective, and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.

About IndigenousWays

IndigenousWays (IndigenousWays.org) is a non-profit organization based in Santa Fe which promotes living in balance for diverse communities through music, arts and outreach. IndigenousWays has a core mandate to reach Indigenous & LGBTQIA2+ communities.

For information, contact Elena Higgins [email protected]

Phone: 505-795-2543

