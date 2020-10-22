Indigenous People of Biafra Demand Action Be Taken in Nigeria

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, released a statement today regarding the ongoing kidnapping, harassment and extortion in Nigeria by a controversial police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

"It is long overdue for leaders around the world to hold the Nigerian government accountable for its brutality and history of human rights abuses. The actions of SARS are illustrative of the systemic violent persecution that men, women and children throughout Nigeria face. While we appreciate the vocal support from the international community, this brutal regime must be stopped through action, not just words."

For additional information please see the materials chronicling human rights abuses perpetrated against Biafrans in Nigeria that were sent to Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur for Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions at the United Nations. The information was provided for possible inclusion in a report on Nigeria, which is expected to be released later this year. Ms. Callamard visited Nigeria in 2019 to investigate reports of violence and injustice against innocent Nigerians.

ABOUT THE INDIGENOUS PEOPLE OF BIAFRA

The Indigenous People of Biafra is an organization that represents the social, political and economic interests of Biafrans in Nigeria. The group aims to ensure that the human rights violations occurring across Nigeria will be acknowledged and confronted, perpetrators will be prosecuted, and religion minorities across Nigeria will be protected by the international community.

