Indigenous Technologies, a DNI Company, Earns Prestigious Award from Department of State

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigenous Technologies, LLC (Indigenous) is excited to announce they have been awarded the Department of State (DoS) 2019 Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award at a ceremony arranged by George Price, the Director of DoS' Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU). The ceremony was held on October 16, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. The award recognizes small business contractors who have displayed exemplary performance, customer service, management, and technical capabilities. The award was presented by Cathy Read, Managing Director and Senior Procurement Executive.

"The Bureau of Information Resource Management (IRM) nominated the firm for outstanding project performance and management services that consistently exceeded contract performance standards and increased the effectiveness and efficiency of the Safety and Accountability for Everyone (SAFE) system for real time event reporting and life-saving accountability of post personnel," wrote Thelma Edmunds, OSDBU Procurement Analyst. This award comes shortly after successfully completing the implementation of SAFE across 248 posts 6 months ahead of schedule.

About Indigenous: Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Oklahoma, Indigenous is a subsidiary of Delaware Nation Industries (DNI). Indigenous provides enterprise information technology and professional services to Department of State and other government agencies located throughout the United States. Indigenous demonstrates a "mission first" mindset with a focus on quality and performance excellence.

About Delaware Nation Industries: DNI is wholly owned by the Delaware Nation, North America's oldest Indigenous Nation. DNI operates with a Shared Services Business Model with the corporate reach-back and proven management that allows them to leverage best practices across each contract.

Contact: For more information, please contact Lori Price, Chief Business Development Officer, DNI, at lori.price@dnigov.com

SOURCE Delaware Nation Industries