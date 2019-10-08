Indigenous Technologies Earns 2019 Metro 50 Award

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigenous Technologies, LLC (Indigenous) is excited to announce they were named the 7th fastest-growing private company in Oklahoma City at the 2019 Metro 50 Awards hosted by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce. Held at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the Metro 50 Awards Banquet is one of Oklahoma City's most prestigious events. At this event, the metropolitan area's fastest growing, privately-owned companies for the year were ranked based on their percentage of revenue growth over the past two years (2016-2018). The Metro 50 Awards' ranking of all 50 winners was revealed during the event dinner on Monday, September 23, 2019.

"We are immensely proud to have made the Metro 50 list for the third consecutive year, with Indigenous being listed as the 7th fastest-growing company in OKC," said Jerry Kennedy, Delaware Nation Industries (DNI) CEO. Jason Pruner, Indigenous CEO added "Our hard-working employees are dedicated to serving our customers and the Great Delaware Nation; I'm very happy to see our growth and progress."

About Indigenous: Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Oklahoma, Indigenous is a subsidiary of DNI. Indigenous provides enterprise information technology and professional services to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other government agencies located throughout the United States. Indigenous demonstrates a "mission first" mindset with a focus on quality and performance excellence.

About Delaware Nation Industries: DNI is wholly owned by the Delaware Nation, North America's oldest Indigenous Nation. DNI operates with a Shared Services Business Model with the corporate reach-back and proven management that allows them to leverage best practices across each contract.

Contact: To learn more about this announcement, please contact Lori Price, Chief Business Development Officer, DNI, at lori.price@dnigov.com.

