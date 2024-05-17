Indigenous Tourism Leader Debuts Collaborative Educational Travel Guide for Responsible Visitation to Native Nations and Communities During National Travel & Tourism Week May 19-25, 2024

American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association and collaborative partner Leave No Trace debut educational guide for travelers to responsibly visit Native Nations and communities in the U.S.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) , the only national organization dedicated to advancing cultural tourism in Native Nations and communities across the United States, celebrates the completion of a multi-year educational guide project for travelers with partner Leave No Trace as the U.S. Travel Association kicks off National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) May 19-25, 2024.

Photo credit: AIANTA // Caption: Palm Canyon in California, tribal homelands of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

In 2021, Leave No Trace and AIANTA announced a partnership to promote a consistent, nationwide message of sustainable tourism throughout Indigenous communities across the United States. In partnership with AIANTA, the combined 50 year-efforts of both organizations encourage travelers to leave minimal impacts when visiting the great outdoors during NTTW and always. The new guide, "How to Responsibly Visit Tribal Nations and Alaska Native Villages" is an educational entry point for non-Indigenous guests. The voice and lived experiences described in this resource come from a 25-member group of American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian community members approaching education solutions for guests spending time in Indigenous communities across the U.S.

"As we celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, AIANTA is excited to share this educational resource guide with travelers who are preparing to visit Indigenous communities," said Sherry L. Rupert, CEO, American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association. "AIANTA's educational efforts directly align with the mission of Leave No Trace, as together we encourage travelers to leave minimal impacts when visiting the great outdoors."

By working with the public and those managing public lands, Leave No Trace focuses on educating people—instead of costly restoration programs or access restrictions—as the most effective and least resource-intensive solution to land protection.

"It's important to realize that we Leave No Trace differently depending on the specific land managers or ecosystems," said Dana Watts, Executive Director, Leave No Trace. "These resources developed with AIANTA give guests the necessary information on how to interact with indigenous communities in a meaningful way. Learning the story of an indigenous community and the differences between native nations and public lands is a critical step in building our outdoor ethic."

Established in 1983, National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) is an annual tradition to celebrate the U.S. travel community and travel's essential role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, inspiring new businesses, and elevating the quality of life for Americans every day.

Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-owned hospitality businesses contribute $15.7 billion in annual sales to the tourism and hospitality sector in the U.S., according to the Economic Impact of U.S. Indigenous Tourism Businesses Report , produced by AIANTA in partnership with Honolulu-based SMS Research.

For more than 25 years, AIANTA has worked to address inequities in the tourism system and has served as the national voice for American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian nations engaged in cultural tourism, while providing technical assistance, training and capacity building to Native Nations and communities and Native-owned enterprises engaged in tourism, hospitality, and recreation.

Native Nations and communities who are looking to start or expand their cultural tourism footprint can find resources at www.aianta.org and visitors interested in learning more about Native culture can visit www.nativeamerica.travel .

About AIANTA:

For more than 25 years, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association ( AIANTA ) has served as the only national organization dedicated to advancing cultural heritage tourism in Native Nations and communities across the United States. Established by tribes for tribes to address inequities in the tourism system, AIANTA is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit governed by an all-Native board of directors and serves as a united voice for the $15.7 billion Native hospitality sector. AIANTA's successful legislative work led to the industry-changing Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act (NATIVE Act) funding in 2018, as Indian Country Tourism was recognized through federal appropriations via NATIVE Act implementation. AIANTA's mission is to define, introduce, grow, and sustain American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian (AIANNH) tourism that honors traditions and values while helping AIANNH businesses become market/export ready for domestic and international markets. Visit www.aianta.org to learn more.

About Leave No Trace:

Leave No Trace is a national organization that protects the outdoors by teaching people to enjoy it responsibly. Learn more about Leave No Trace principles and practices for sustainable recreation on our website at www.lnt.org or contact us at [email protected] .

