Indigenous woman-led apprenticeship opens applications for Indigenous women in the United States to enter investment sector

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future is Indigenous Women, a collaborative effort comprised of Native Women Lead , New Mexico Community Capital and Roanhorse Consulting LLC , launches the first of its kind apprenticeship in the United States, the Rematriating Economies Apprenticeship (REA). The application opens today, March 13, 2023 at 12 p.m. MST and closes April 3, 2023. REA is a pilot, seeking 10 Indigenous women to embark on a 5 month paid apprenticeship to learn the skills and tools to be an emerging fund manager with an opportunity for job placement with existing investment fund companies or firms in the United States. The goal of REA is to increase representation of Indigenous women in the asset and fund management fields and increase the waterway (not pipeline) in the investment of Indigenous women.

Beginning in mid 2023, the inaugural REA cohort will begin to help build a waterway of funding for Indigenous women entrepreneurs by providing technical investment training, coaching, and job placement. Tweet this Native Women Business Retreat 2022 Photo provided by Jonnie Storm, NMCC NWL Retreat in NMCC Breakout session Photo provided by :Kalika Davis, NMCC Business Marketing Essentials, New Mexico Community Capital Photo provided by: Roshan Spotsville IndigiMixer NMCC Networking event Photo provided by: Kalika Davis, NMCC The Future Is Indigenous Women Impact Report New Mexico Community Capital Images- Top left corner -1. Stephanie Garica by Vlad Chaloupka, 2.April Tinhorn, photo by Kalika Davis NMCC, 3. Business Marketing Essentials, Cahokia Phx, By Kalika Davis 4.Cleo Otreo by Jonnie Storm, NMCC

"As someone who does not have a traditional background in finance and yet works in the field of finance, the desire to create REA has been a dream to support more women like me to be in rooms where big decisions on capital are being made. This is how we change the narrative and create opportunities to invest in Indigenous women." Vanessa Roanhorse, CEO, Roanhorse Consulting and Co-Founder Native Women Lead.

Beginning in mid 2023, the inaugural REA cohort will begin to help build a waterway of funding for Indigenous women entrepreneurs by providing technical investment training, coaching, and job placement. The apprenticeship is now accepting applications for the first cohort. To learn more about REA and to access the application visit www.rematriatingeconomies.com .

"Based on our research at Native Women Lead, it has become clear that Indigenous women experience significant racial and gender discrimination and bias when trying to access capital. This ultimately creates challenges and barriers to starting or growing their business. My experience in the CDFI sector showed that without representation at all levels of decision making, Indigenous women will continue to be excluded from opportunities to close their racial wealth gap. This is an effort to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion so that the original peoples of this place are part of the mobilization of increasing access and opportunity for all." Jaime Gloshay, Co-CEO, Native Women Lead

Contact:

Elyse Dempsey

[email protected]

SOURCE The Future is Indigenous Women