Indiggo Announces the 2021 ROL100™ Ranking in Partnership with Fortune

Other high scoring companies were Pfizer and Intel, which tied for the #1 ranking in Connection to Purpose, and Cisco, which ranked first in Focused Action.

Key insights revealed by the ranking include:

There is a statistically significant relationship between high ROL™ and superior financial performance.

Analysis also shows that ROL scores and employee ratings are highly correlated.

The Tech, Health Care, and Communications industry sectors are ahead of the pack.

A clear divide has emerged between companies that lead with purpose, and those that do not.

A company that scores well on the ROL™ dimensions is set up to perform better in the long term, as it demonstrates a leadership focus on fundamental factors that have been shown empirically to correlate well with performance.

To see the full ROL100™ ranking, click here: https://indiggo.ai/rol-100/ranking/.

"To be well positioned for success, today's organizations must completely rethink the way they invest their most expensive and influential resource – their leaders and managers – and deploy them as strategically as they do their financial capital. Indiggo's ROL100™ ranking highlights critical new metrics for leadership execution that are important leading indicators of future success and are fundamental in driving an organization's Return On Leadership®," said Janeen Gelbart, CEO & co-founder of Indiggo.

The ROL™ metric is based on four fundamentals:

Connection to Purpose

Strategic Clarity

Leadership Alignment

Focused Action

To calculate the ROL100™ ranking, each of the four fundamentals was evaluated by a team of experts, leveraging AI, and based on information publicly available to all stakeholders.

About Indiggo

Indiggo's purpose is to unleash purposeful leadership. The company provides an AI-driven SaaS platform that was forged through 20 years of global strategy and leadership expertise. The Indiggo platform provides a measurable way to deliver purpose-driven, focused execution for enterprise strategy. The first solution to integrate purpose into execution, Indiggo mobilizes leaders and managers of all levels to continually clarify, align and act on the 20% of areas that drive 80% of the value.

To learn more about Indiggo, visit indiggo.ai

SOURCE Indiggo

Related Links

http://www.indiggo.ai

