Indiggo Expands Executive Team to continue to Drive Growth in the Return on Leadership® Category

"We are delighted to welcome Ido to our executive team," said Janeen Gelbart, CEO & co-founder of Indiggo. "Ido's experience leading the marketing organizations of category creating companies will be invaluable as we continue to drive our growth in Return on Leadership®"

Sarig was most recently the Head of Global Marketing at Ayehu. Previously, he was the VP of Corporate Development & GM of Internet of Things Solutions Group at Wind River. Prior to joining Wind River, he was the CMO of BDNA (acquired by Flexera), and before that, a Partner with Thomas Weisel Venture Partners. Additionally, Sarig held numerous senior marketing and corporate development roles at Mercury Interactive (acquired by HP).

"Indiggo has a unique and powerful solution transforming the way leaders create value and for the first time, measure the Return on Leadership® they are achieving," said Sarig. "From my first conversations with Janeen and the entire leadership team at Indiggo, I was further motivated to join the company and help to enable leaders at all levels with the tools to further drive productivity and scale."

"Ido's skill set and impressive track record are a perfect fit as Indiggo has begun to capitalize on the massive opportunity in front of it," said Peter Hochfelder, Indiggo investor and board member. "In my opinion, ROL is the biggest new category in SaaS since CRM. I'm excited to have Ido's talent for this journey."

Sarig's appointment comes on the heels of Indiggo recently announced the addition of industry veteran Rod Adkins to its Board of Directors. Indiggo's SaaS solution unlocks existing leadership capacity, integrating strategy and purpose for the first time to mobilize leaders and managers of large organizations to deliver on the 20% of drivers that will create 80% of the value.

"I am happy to welcome Ido to the team," said Adkins. "Stakeholder Capitalism is at the forefront of every Fortune 500 company's agenda and ROL™ is a needed metric that will deliver necessary transparency on leadership focus and the integration of Core Purpose into strategy. For the first time we have a concrete metric for Core Purpose and a way to integrate it into the flow of work to make it less abstract and more actionable for every leader and manager at every level."

Forged through 20 years of global strategy and leadership consulting, Indiggo's Return On Leadership® is an AI-driven solution that brings immediate focused execution to enterprise strategy. By mobilizing leaders and managers of all levels to continually align on the 20% of areas that drive 80% of the value, leaders can get the right $#!^ done well, driving enterprise efficiency. To learn more about Indiggo, visit www.indiggolead.com.

