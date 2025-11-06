INdigital and T-Mobile Achieve Industry-First Native 3-Way Video Emergency Conference Call

Successful test marks a leap forward for public safety communications

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INdigital , in collaboration with T-Mobile , has completed a successful test of the first-ever native three-way video emergency conference call over commercial 4G and 5G mobile networks, proving that the next generation of emergency communications is on the horizon.

This test demonstrated a citizen-initiated multimedia emergency call connecting a public safety telecommunicator and a first responder in real time, without the need for apps, plugins, or workarounds. It was conducted in alignment with global standards from the 3rd Generation Partnership Project , Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions , and the National Emergency Number Association . The test demonstrated:

Native 3-way conferencing between all participants

Integrated voice, video, and Real-Time Text in a single emergency call

Advanced call transfers across systems, all delivered end-to-end natively

How it worked:

Calls originated from standard Samsung S25+ smartphones on T-Mobile's live commercial mobile network

Calls were routed through Sinch's infrastructure into INdigital's Next Generation 911 Core Services (NGCS) test environment

Calls were answered in MicroAutomation's Omni911 call handling system

By eliminating dependence on app-based solutions, the test demonstrated true interoperability across devices, mobile networks, and NG911 Core Services. This milestone proves that real-time multimedia emergency services, voice, video, and text, can move seamlessly from a citizen's device, through commercial mobile networks, and into advanced Emergency Communication Centers systems.

Why it matters:

Faster coordination among citizens, telecommunicators, and first responders

Richer communication through live video, voice, and text in one call

Future-ready interoperability built on open, standards-based NG911

"This is more than a technical milestone, it's the next era of 9-1-1," said Lynne Houserman, CEO at INdigital. "Our collaboration with T-Mobile has proven that 4G and 5G mobile networks can deliver richer, faster, and more coordinated emergency responses without changing how people dial for help."

This test marks a step toward the long-awaited vision of fully integrated, standards-based multimedia emergency services. The capabilities were showcased live at the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) 2025 Conference, where public safety leaders experienced firsthand how end-to-end, standards-based emergency communications are becoming a reality.

Since that demonstration, INdigital and T-Mobile have continued validating the next level of NG911 services, including advanced messaging with features such as file transfers, delivery receipts, and typing indicators, further expanding what's possible for the future of emergency response.

About INdigital

Founded in 1995 by nine Indiana local exchange companies, INdigital is a leader in the development and operation of Next Generation 9-1-1 services. Since its inception, INdigital has invested in and built superior 9-1-1 networks and solutions, including NG9-1-1, Text for 9-1-1, and the MEVO service continuity platform. Since implementing the first large-scale IP-based public safety network in the US in 2004, INdigital has grown to provide NG9-1-1 services to over 100 million people in over 1,400 local 911 Emergency Communications Centers (ECC) throughout the United States and Canada.

