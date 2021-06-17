Indigo Ag debuts new identity for its industry-leading carbon farming program: Carbon by Indigo

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 17, 2021 -/PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Agriculture , a company with a mission to harness nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, today announced plans to unveil a new brand identity for its carbon farming program : Carbon by Indigo. The refreshed identity will officially debut at the inaugural "Carbon Farming Connection" learning session on June 23. The session will bring together farmers with private industry and scientific experts supporting the development of a robust global market for agricultural carbon credits.

The refreshed identity seeks to better reflect the program's focus on meeting the needs of farmers in an increasingly complex voluntary carbon market. Supported by committed purchasers of verified agricultural carbon credits, Carbon works with growers at every step of the carbon farming journey, from those who are just beginning to think about implementing their first cover crop, to those who are further along down the regenerative path. Distinguished by an emphasis on enabling informed decision-making through a combination of learning resources, agronomic tools, and community-building efforts, Carbon seeks to catalyze action and scale impact.

According to Indigo Ag CMO Jennifer Betka, "Carbon by Indigo conveys the long-term journey of transformation that a decision to farm carbon sparks. By bringing 'carbon' to the forefront, we hope to simply speak to the hallmark values -- shared ownership, collaboration, and maximized value for all -- that guide our support for stakeholders on this journey of sustainable business and land stewardship."

As private companies increasingly seek out science-based strategies for addressing the environmental impact of their operations , demand for verified offsets (and subsequent interest in regenerative agricultural techniques that generate this new asset) has continued to mount. Farmers are poised to benefit from the economic and environmental benefits of cultivating a new crop (carbon). Still, access to information is a key challenge to getting started. A recent Ag Economy Barometer study from Purdue University found that while growers were aware of opportunities to earn income from farming carbon, less than 1% have entered a contract with a program aimed to help them do so. The findings are congruent with a recent Indigo-commissioned Nielsen survey, which highlighted that for farmers – a highly conscientious group eager to innovate with new practices like cover cropping and no till but careful to ensure any practice changes they make are right for their unique operation -- more support is needed to meet the need for informed decisionmaking and get started with a program today.

"We want to ensure that 'farming carbon' is understood beyond just the soil health benefits it provides in order to deliver on its potential as a long-term source of productivity and pride for the ag industry," said Chris Harbourt, Global Head of Carbon by Indigo. "The question for farmers is no longer if the opportunity to become a producer of carbon credits is there, but how can I produce carbon credits in a way that expands my access to the transformative economic opportunity of this new frontier. With Carbon by Indigo, we've created an experience that puts growers in the driver's seat, empowering them with comprehensive supports – educational, financial, operational, technological – as they grow and evolve their operation for years to come."

By leveraging Indigo Ag's technological and scientific capabilities, Carbon provides stakeholders across the full carbon farming ecosystem with digital solutions and market insights to ensure the ag industry's knowledgebase keeps pace with the rapidly developing carbon market. To facilitate this understanding and mark the identity refresh, Carbon by Indigo has built on its programmatic experience with the launch of several new components available to all growers for free, regardless of their enrollment status. The cornerstone of these educational efforts is "Carbon Farming Connection," a virtual community learning session held Wednesday, June 23. Featuring conversations with industry-leading experts from companies such as Brands for Good, the Climate Action Reserve, and Maple Leaf Foods, the event promises to address the questions on many farmers' minds today: why, when, and how should I farm carbon? In response to significant demand for the event – to date nearly 1200 individuals across 44 states are planning to attend -- the company has slated another session this December and will continue to amplify focus on convening peer communities.

Laying a path for continued learning for those considering adopting new beneficial farming practices, the company also recently launched Carbon College , a free online series designed to deepen understanding of the agronomic foundations of regenerative farming practices and reduce barriers to practice change adoption. Accredited by the Certified Crop Advisor Program, the self-guided course delivers applicable on-farm insights and data-backed recommendations for adopting soil health techniques and generating carbon credits in agriculture. Carbon College expands on the company's suite of educational content, including recurring soil health and profitability strategy webinars geared to those considering the near and long-term benefits of enrolling in a carbon program.

