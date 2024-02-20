Indigo Ag Signals Major Expansion of International Biological Business with Galeri Ziraat Partnership in Türkiye

Agriculture Leader Also Expanding into Multiple New European Markets in 2024

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag, the innovative leader and trusted partner in sustainable agriculture, today announced a major expansion of its regional partnership in Türkiye with Galeri Ziraat, one of the country's leading distributors of crop input products and dedicated to working with growers to improve the efficiency of sustainability in agriculture. The agreement coincides with a significant expansion into new European markets this season.

Indigo Ag has successfully worked with Galeri Ziraat over the past two years to rapidly expand its leading range of innovative, microbial seed coatings within Central Anatolia in Türkiye. The new distribution agreement allows Galeri to replicate this strong growth at the national level, increasing grower access to Indigo's vast portfolio including biotrinsic® i30 FP in Maize/Corn, biotrinsic® i177 FP in Cotton and biotrinsic® i39 FP in Winter Wheat for next autumn season.

These easy-to-use biological seed coating products have been proven to improve the treated crop's nutrient use efficiency, and water stress protection during the critical phase of grain filling, leading to stable and increasing yields. According to most recent performance data collated from Turkish commercial growers in 2022 and 2023, the use of biotrinsic® i30FP increased maize yields by an average of 6%. biotrinsic® i177FP delivered an average yield increase of 10% in cotton, and biotrinsic® i39FP delivered an average increase of 11% in winter cereals.

Commenting on the announcement, Georg Goeres, Global Biological Head at Indigo Ag said, "This agreement with Galeri Ziraat is a major milestone in the development of our international business in Türkiye and Europe. It reflects the market's growing trust and confidence in Indigo's biologicals portfolio, and we are delighted to be expanding our relationship with one of Türkiye's leading companies. Galeri Ziraat shares our passion for providing growers with the tools they need to naturally grow their yields and manage drought challenges and extreme weather stressors. This agreement paves the way for the further development of our product offerings for Türkiye's growers along with our marketing and technical support".

The agreement in Türkiye marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Indigo Ag as it plans further expansion to new countries throughout Europe, positively impacting the yields of thousands of growers across the region. In 2024, the company plans to make biotrinsic® seed coatings available to farmers in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Spain. As Indigo Ag extends its reach across Europe, it remains dedicated to cultivating a more sustainable and resilient future for global agriculture.

ABOUT INDIGO AG

Indigo Ag is the sustainable agriculture partner that helps farmers and agribusinesses optimize today's yields and profitability, while nourishing the soil for better tomorrows and helping corporations reach their sustainability goals.

By harnessing science and technology, Indigo Ag's sustainability programs unlock access to high value revenue streams while promoting practices that help land keep its value for future generations. Indigo is currently the only company offering corporations high quality agricultural carbon credits and scope 3 emissions reductions at scale. Our innovative biologicals boost plant growth to help maximize yields, even in tough conditions. And their state-of-the-art digital software facilitates greater efficiency, accuracy and profitability for crop transactions.

Founded in 2013, Indigo Ag is focused on creating more profitable farmers and more sustainable companies. Operating across 14 countries, the company is delivering on its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed, fuel and clothe the planet.

About Galeri Ziraat

Galeri Ziraat's expert engineers have been collaborating with growers in Türkiye since 2014, providing a broad scope of products and services to improve efficiency in agricultural production. From seed to tree and from planting to harvest – the company supports growers with both product solutions and engineering expertise in the field.

Plant nutrition is a key factor for increasing soil fertility, directly impacting crop yield quantity and quality. To maximize soil efficiency, it is necessary to balance fertilization and to thoroughly analyse plant nutrition. At Galeri Ziraat, the team provides professional field services to ensure more effective production, ensuring every seed sewn and every sapling planted in the ground is a step forward for the grower.

It is a known fact that Türkiye's population is increasing. Galeri Ziraat endeavours to meet the food needs of the country's growing population by maximizing plant productivity, and product quality to improve yields and profitability for growers.

SOURCE Indigo Ag