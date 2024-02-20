Indigo Ag Signals Major Expansion of International Biological Business with Galeri Ziraat Partnership in Türkiye

News provided by

Indigo Ag

20 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

Agriculture Leader Also Expanding into Multiple New European Markets in 2024

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag, the innovative leader and trusted partner in sustainable agriculture, today announced a major expansion of its regional partnership in Türkiye with Galeri Ziraat, one of the country's leading distributors of crop input products and dedicated to working with growers to improve the efficiency of sustainability in agriculture. The agreement coincides with a significant expansion into new European markets this season.  

Indigo Ag has successfully worked with Galeri Ziraat over the past two years to rapidly expand its leading range of innovative, microbial seed coatings within Central Anatolia in Türkiye. The new distribution agreement allows Galeri to replicate this strong growth at the national level, increasing grower access to Indigo's vast portfolio including biotrinsic® i30 FP in Maize/Corn, biotrinsic® i177 FP in Cotton and biotrinsic® i39 FP in Winter Wheat for next autumn season. 

These easy-to-use biological seed coating products have been proven to improve the treated crop's nutrient use efficiency, and water stress protection during the critical phase of grain filling, leading to stable and increasing yields. According to most recent performance data collated from Turkish commercial growers in 2022 and 2023, the use of biotrinsic® i30FP increased maize yields by an average of 6%. biotrinsic® i177FP delivered an average yield increase of 10% in cotton, and biotrinsic® i39FP delivered an average increase of 11% in winter cereals. 

Commenting on the announcement, Georg Goeres, Global Biological Head at Indigo Ag said, "This agreement with Galeri Ziraat is a major milestone in the development of our international business in Türkiye and Europe. It reflects the market's growing trust and confidence in Indigo's biologicals portfolio, and we are delighted to be expanding our relationship with one of Türkiye's leading companies. Galeri Ziraat shares our passion for providing growers with the tools they need to naturally grow their yields and manage drought challenges and extreme weather stressors. This agreement paves the way for the further development of our product offerings for Türkiye's growers along with our marketing and technical support".

The agreement in Türkiye marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Indigo Ag as it plans further expansion to new countries throughout Europe, positively impacting the yields of thousands of growers across the region. In 2024, the company plans to make biotrinsic® seed coatings available to farmers in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Spain. As Indigo Ag extends its reach across Europe, it remains dedicated to cultivating a more sustainable and resilient future for global agriculture.

ABOUT INDIGO AG
Indigo Ag is the sustainable agriculture partner that helps farmers and agribusinesses optimize today's yields and profitability, while nourishing the soil for better tomorrows and helping corporations reach their sustainability goals. 

By harnessing science and technology, Indigo Ag's sustainability programs unlock access to high value revenue streams while promoting practices that help land keep its value for future generations. Indigo is currently the only company offering corporations high quality agricultural carbon credits and scope 3 emissions reductions at scale. Our innovative biologicals boost plant growth to help maximize yields, even in tough conditions. And their state-of-the-art digital software facilitates greater efficiency, accuracy and profitability for crop transactions.

Founded in 2013, Indigo Ag is focused on creating more profitable farmers and more sustainable companies. Operating across 14 countries, the company is delivering on its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed, fuel and clothe the planet.

About Galeri Ziraat
Galeri Ziraat's expert engineers have been collaborating with growers in Türkiye since 2014, providing a broad scope of products and services to improve efficiency in agricultural production. From seed to tree and from planting to harvest – the company supports growers with both product solutions and engineering expertise in the field.

Plant nutrition is a key factor for increasing soil fertility, directly impacting crop yield quantity and quality. To maximize soil efficiency, it is necessary to balance fertilization and to thoroughly analyse plant nutrition. At Galeri Ziraat, the team provides professional field services to ensure more effective production, ensuring every seed sewn and every sapling planted in the ground is a step forward for the grower.

It is a known fact that Türkiye's population is increasing. Galeri Ziraat endeavours to meet the food needs of the country's growing population by maximizing plant productivity, and product quality to improve yields and profitability for growers.

SOURCE Indigo Ag

Also from this source

DEAN BANKS APPOINTED CEO OF INDIGO AG AND CEO-PARTNER OF FLAGSHIP PIONEERING

DEAN BANKS APPOINTED CEO OF INDIGO AG AND CEO-PARTNER OF FLAGSHIP PIONEERING

Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, and Indigo Ag, an innovative leader and trusted partner in sustainable agriculture, today...

Indigo Ag Expands Powerful Scope 3 Product to Full Suite of Solutions

Indigo Ag, an innovative leader and trusted partner in sustainable agriculture, is expanding its powerful Scope 3 product suite to better serve...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Licensing

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.