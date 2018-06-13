Indigo announces the launch of the world's largest agriculture lab via Indigo Research Partners™

BOSTON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag, Inc., a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, announces today the expansion of its innovation platform, Indigo Research PartnersTM. The platform, which was launched in 2017 as Indigo PartnersTM, involves collaborating with 50 leading growers and agronomic experts to evaluate agricultural technologies over 25,000 acres. It has significantly evolved over the past 12 months to provide further support to growers through real-time, farm-specific insights collected from commercial-scale testing. Using over a trillion data points gathered daily from sensors, drones, weather stations, and other technologies, the Research Partners platform will optimize on-farm decision-making, accelerate the adoption of new technologies, and improve grower profitability.
"Traditional agriculture has never had access to this level of information," said Jeremy Jack, of Silent Shade Planting Company, a Mississippi Delta based Advisory Board Member and Indigo Research Partner. "The data I am seeing on my farm through Indigo Research Partners allow me to make key decisions to improve our profitability and understand the truth on my farm. These are insights we can trust to make a difference on our farms."
Indigo Research Partners enables an entirely new method of agricultural R&D by eliminating the "one size fits all" approach associated with traditional field trials. The platform is designed to generate data relevant to a specific farm or field and lead to actionable insights for growers. The breadth and depth of the platform prepares growers to manage any number of environmental and field conditions, from cold and wet stress to heat and water scarcity.
"We are developing a new approach to agricultural R&D that will enable data-based decisions and promote continuous improvement across technologies," said David Perry, Indigo's President and CEO. "Ultimately, Indigo Research Partners will serve as an open-source data platform for all growers, delivering insights that can improve the profitability and sustainability of their farms."
About Indigo
Indigo is a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. With a vision of creating a world where farming is an economically desirable and accessible profession, Indigo works alongside its farmers to apply natural approaches, conserve resources for future generations, and grow healthy food and fiber for all. Utilizing beneficial plant microbes to improve crop health and productivity, Indigo's portfolio is focused on cotton, wheat, corn, soybeans, and rice. The company, founded by Flagship Pioneering, is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN, Research Triangle Park, NC, Sydney, Australia, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and São Paulo, Brazil. www.indigoag.com
