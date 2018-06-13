Indigo announces the launch of the world's largest agriculture lab via Indigo Research Partners™

"Traditional agriculture has never had access to this level of information," said Jeremy Jack, of Silent Shade Planting Company, a Mississippi Delta based Advisory Board Member and Indigo Research Partner. "The data I am seeing on my farm through Indigo Research Partners allow me to make key decisions to improve our profitability and understand the truth on my farm. These are insights we can trust to make a difference on our farms."

Indigo Research Partners enables an entirely new method of agricultural R&D by eliminating the "one size fits all" approach associated with traditional field trials. The platform is designed to generate data relevant to a specific farm or field and lead to actionable insights for growers. The breadth and depth of the platform prepares growers to manage any number of environmental and field conditions, from cold and wet stress to heat and water scarcity.

"We are developing a new approach to agricultural R&D that will enable data-based decisions and promote continuous improvement across technologies," said David Perry, Indigo's President and CEO. "Ultimately, Indigo Research Partners will serve as an open-source data platform for all growers, delivering insights that can improve the profitability and sustainability of their farms."

Read more on Indigo Research Partners in a blog post from Indigo Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Geoffrey von Maltzahn here.

About Indigo

Indigo is a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. With a vision of creating a world where farming is an economically desirable and accessible profession, Indigo works alongside its farmers to apply natural approaches, conserve resources for future generations, and grow healthy food and fiber for all. Utilizing beneficial plant microbes to improve crop health and productivity, Indigo's portfolio is focused on cotton, wheat, corn, soybeans, and rice. The company, founded by Flagship Pioneering, is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN, Research Triangle Park, NC, Sydney, Australia, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and São Paulo, Brazil. www.indigoag.com

Media Contacts

Indigo Kwittken for Indigo Hilary Keates Olivia Janicelli hkeates@indigoag.com indigo@kwittken.com + 1 (617) 999-7434 + 1 (646) 747-2871

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indigo-announces-the-launch-of-the-worlds-largest-agriculture-lab-via-indigo-research-partners-300665554.html

SOURCE Indigo Ag, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.indigoag.com

