indiGO Auto Group Announces Three Automobile Dealerships in Marin County, CA

MILL VALLEY and SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- indiGO Auto Group announced today that it has acquired the Porsche, Audi and Volkswagen franchises in Mill Valley and San Rafael, California, from Peter Sonnen and the Sonnen family. Located in Marin County, CA, these dealerships also serve San Francisco and much of the Bay area. This acquisition brings indiGO Auto Group's national footprint to 18 franchised locations in seven U.S. markets – including Houston, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri as well as Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside plus Mill Valley and San Rafael, California.

Todd Blue, founder and CEO of indiGO Auto Group (left), and Peter Sonnen, former owner of the three dealerships. Porsche dealership now owned by indiGO Auto Group

indiGO Auto Group's dealerships create destinations for automotive enthusiasts who have a passion for, and want unique access to, the best automobiles in the world. The indiGO team is dedicated to a mission that is built around like-minded communities of people who have a desire to drive their dream.

The brands which indiGO Auto Group currently represents include Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, McLaren, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and Volkswagen.

indiGO Auto Group is now wholly owned by Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, automotive parts, earthmoving equipment, marine, power generation, and financial services. Pon has had a relationship with the Volkswagen brand for over 70 years. Pon's strong ﬁnancial backing and global presence complement indiGO's unique strengths, a combination of which insures further long-term growth.

indiGO is committed to providing an immersive ownership journey to each client by going above and beyond. As part of indiGO's experiential deliverables, the team hosts exciting, one-of-a-kind community events, such as performance driving experiences, invitation-only openings, golf tournaments, classic car exhibits, and first-look unveilings of the newest models. indiGO also believes in giving back to each local community it serves through philanthropic efforts and programs such as its indiGO Drive 4 Kids.

"Marin County is one of the most beautiful and desirable communities in the United States," said Todd Blue, Founder and CEO of indiGO Auto Group. "With the acquisitions of Porsche Marin, Audi Marin and now Volkswagen, our indiGO team, led by our President Kelly Wolf, sees these communities as a perfect match for the indiGO Auto Group,bringing the indiGO way to this area and these brands which we are so honored to represent. We envision many exciting opportunities to demonstrate how we will thoughtfully develop a new kind of automobile ownership for discerning clients in the San Francisco Bay Area," "With indiGO Auto Group having firm roots in California for many years now, I believe indiGO will bring a fresh and new perspective to automotive retail in Northern California, especially with the changing landscape in mobility."

About indiGO Auto Group



indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners.

indiGO Auto Group was founded on the firm belief of delivering a purchasing experience that consistently exceeds our clients' expectations. indiGO prides itself on providing a one-of-a-kind ownership journey. Each indiGO destination is led by team members who have in-depth brand knowledge and who are enthusiasts themselves. The team's passion and expertise provide comradery and unduplicatable shared experiences for all indiGO clients.

indiGO Auto Group represents 18 franchised dealerships in seven United States markets, including Houston, Texas and St. Louis, Missouri plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Mill Valley, and San Rafael, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche North Houston, Lamborghini Houston, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston, Porsche St. Louis, indiGO Classic Cars, Jaguar Riverside, Porsche Marin, Audi Marin, Volkswagen Marin, BMW of Palm Springs, Porsche Palm Springs, as well as Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover and Audi of Rancho Mirage. For more information, please visit www.indigoautogroup.com

