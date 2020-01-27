indiGO Auto Group Celebrates 10 Years of Perfecting Its Signature Luxury Car Buying Experience for Passionate Enthusiasts

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With 19 franchised dealerships in six U.S. markets, indiGO Auto Group celebrated its 10th anniversary on January 15th. Now wholly owned by Pon Holdings of the Netherlands, indiGO Auto Group, which was founded by current CEO Todd Blue, has created the most inspiring luxury retail automotive destinations in the industry. indiGO's "best brands, best locations, best people" philosophy goes far beyond the traditional dealership model by providing a more immersive and experiential ownership journey. Together with Kelly Wolf, President and COO, Blue created a company and nurtured a team dedicated to a mission that is built around the clients who have a desire to drive their dream each and every day.

"When I started indiGO ten years ago, I vowed to create the luxury car buying experience I was looking for, but could not find," said Todd Blue, Founder and CEO of indiGO Auto Group. "This first decade has brought tremendous growth. We center everything we do around our passion for great luxury brands and those who drive them. We have reimagined the retail experience by focusing on exceeding expectations and enlightening our clients."

Blue credits the indiGO team along with its loyal and passionate clients for contributing to the company's tremendous success. If the first decade in business is any indication, indiGO is destined to continue its trajectory. Further solidified by the fact that indiGO is now part of global mobility powerhouse Pon Holdings, Blue says, "As the auto industry makes the shift toward electrification, personalization and digitalization, indiGO will be able to continue to embrace the exciting changes and have every opportunity to thrive because of Pon's strong financial backing."

With the recent expansion of three more dealerships in Northern California – Porsche Marin, Audi Marin and VW Marin – along with the new McLaren Houston dealership, indiGO continues to connect their unique philosophy and approach to the car buying experience.

About indiGO Auto Group

indiGO offers the world's most sought-after automotive brands in one signature experience — from the exotic and elite to the ultimate in performance and luxury. indiGO's sterling reputation for innovation and care is fueling its growth in key markets nationwide, giving clients additional access, opportunity, and trust in our long-term commitment to them. indiGO stands for a level of expertise beyond traditional dealerships, combining intimate brand knowledge with an authentic automotive passion for enriching every client, every day of their ownership.

indiGO Auto Group represents 19 franchised dealerships in six United States markets, including Houston, Texas, and St. Louis, Missouri plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche North Houston, Lamborghini Houston, McLaren Houston, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston, Porsche St. Louis, indiGO Classic Cars, Jaguar Riverside, Porsche Marin, Audi Marin, Volkswagen Marin, BMW of Palm Springs, Porsche Palm Springs, as well as Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover and Audi of Rancho Mirage. For more information, please visit www.indigoautogroup.com

indiGO Auto Group is proud to be part of Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, automotive parts, earthmoving equipment, marine, power generation, and financial services. Pon's strong ﬁnancial backing and global presence complement indiGO's unique strengths, a combination of which ensures further long-term growth.

Media Contact:

Stacey Doss

233184@email4pr.com

949-285-2362

SOURCE IndiGO Auto Group

Related Links

http://www.indigoautogroup.com

