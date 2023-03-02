Indigo Bay Launches Second Phase of Luxury Residential Community in The Cayman Islands

Sterling Global Financial Limited, the developer of the project, will hold an open house on March 11 to showcase Indigo Bay to the public.

GRAND HARBOUR, Cayman Islands, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A luxurious seafront residential community, combining high-quality interior amenities and the best outdoor living, is now offering pre-construction pricing and a unique financing option for its second development phase.

With the successful completion of Phase 1, Sterling Global Financial Limited is pleased to announce the launch of the second and final phase of Indigo Bay residences. Located on the eastern edge of the calm, reef-protected South Sound, Indigo Bay features the best of contemporary Caribbean design as well as nature-inspired elements that bring the outdoors in.

Phase 2 will add 23 residences to Indigo Bay, with floor plans ranging from 1,860 to 2,400 square feet in 2- and 3-bedroom layouts. Prices start at US$1.6 million, and Sterling Bank & Trust is offering finance options for qualified buyers who can take advantage of pre-construction pricing before the condos are ready for occupancy in 2025.

All residences will feature covered walkways, custom impact-rated entrance and sliding glass doors, floor-to-ceiling balcony doors and windows, parking spaces, and lush, tropical landscaping.

Residents will find plenty to love inside the open plan living areas, including large format tile, custom architectural cabinetry, built-in bedroom closets, high-quality appliances and bath fixtures, and so much more.

Indigo Park runs the length of the development between the sea and buildings and boasts an expansive waterfront and beautiful landscaping, with a 100-foot salt-filtered swimming pool in the center. Modern amenities are designed to maximize privacy, enhance relaxation and offer gorgeous views of the natural beauty of the seafront park area and the Caribbean Sea.

Residents can also look forward to living a short walk from Grand Harbour and only minutes away from George Town and Owen Roberts International Airport, meaning they're never far away from the hustle and bustle of Grand Cayman life unless they'd instead relax and stay home in their private oasis.

Sterling Global Financial Limited is proud to have overseen the completion of Phase 1 and realized an opportunity to launch Phase 2 of this prestigious new residential community in the heart of the Caribbean.

Don't miss the open house launch of Phase 2 at Indigo Bay, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., when Sterling Global will showcase its community to the public.

For more information about Indigo Bay or to start the process of calling this premier development home, call +1 (345) 916-5555 or visit www.indigobay.ky.

Sterling Global Financial Limited is a global alternative asset manager focused on real estate, infrastructure and financial services. Sterling Group has more than 50 years of experience providing clients around the world with a range of services such as private banking, wealth management, trust services and real estate development and lending. The Group is also a proud winner of several prestigious awards for its real estate investment funds.

