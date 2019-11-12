SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Industries, a cutting-edge scuba diving equipment manufacturer, has finalized details with Shark Week Host, TV personality, motivational speaker and shark advocate Paul de Gelder on a multi-year brand ambassador agreement. De Gelder will be featured in Indigo's advertising, marketing programs, industry initiatives and more. Indigo will release a signature line of product under the Paul de Gelder Bionic AF name this Wednesday Nov 13th at www.indigo-industries.com.

Indigo Industries announces Paul De Gelder as Brand Ambassador Indigo's Paul de Gelder Bionic AF line will be released Nov 13th

Paul de Gelder is truly a resilient and remarkable individual that has turned a terrifying shark attack which resulted in the loss of his arm and leg into a vivacious shark advocacy campaign. This former military diver has shown the world how to take a challenging situation and adapt, overcome and succeed.

"Indigo focuses primarily on three type of diving… recreational diving for the next generation of diver, tactical/combat diving, and adaptive diving. We knew Paul would be the ideal brand ambassador for Indigo Industries as soon as we met him. As an injured ex-military diver, he exemplifies our focus as a brand, but far more importantly he is an inspiration and an ideal role model for the next generation of scuba diver. He is a living example of the type of determination and will power that brings good things to people's lives. Certainly, we can all learn about living a better life by following Paul's example. We are very excited to have him part of the Indigo team."

- Ranch Pratt, CEO, Indigo Industries.

Indigo Industries is focused on developing new and innovative product for the next generation of scuba diver. In 2020 Indigo Industries and Indigo Tactical will be launching several new lines into the diving industry. Our announcement of the alignment with de Gelder is one major step in a strategic marketing plan for this upcoming year.

"Indigo Industries is a scuba brand showing the world that innovations can be achieve with vision. I am excited to be part of the Indigo team and to showcase my involvement with the brand in the upcoming months."

- Paul de Gelder

For more info visit www.indigo-industries.com

Instagram: @indigoindustries

Instagram: @pauldegelder twitter: @pauldegelder

pauldegelder.com

Media Contact:

Dana Zamalloa

228974@email4pr.com

714-916-8861

SOURCE Indigo Industries Premium Scuba Manufacturer

Related Links

http://www.indigo-industries.com

