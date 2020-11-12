Indigo Man Launches Anti-Aging Skin Care Mask for Men

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking care of your face isn't only for women, as men want to look young too! To help men look their best, Indigo Man today announced that its ready-to-use/easy-to-apply skincare mask, which was designed by dermatologists, is now available to pre-order on Indiegogo . Scientifically engineered and containing anti-aging properties, Indigo Man is the ultimate in men's skin care, to not only keep men's skin looking young while reducing wrinkles, but ensuring that even the most rugged, bearded man is moisturized and looking young.

The Indigo Man mask comes in a ready-to-use custom fitted sheet to use at home and the mask's innovative use of Hyaluronic acid delivers deep moisturizing benefits and users begin to notice an immediate effect.

The Indigo Man mask comes in a ready-to-use custom fitted sheet to use at home and the mask's innovative use of Hyaluronic acid delivers deep moisturizing benefits and users begin to notice an immediate effect. The shape of the mask is specially made for men's sized faces, which differ from women's in significant ways, to provide a perfect fit every time. Users will notice immediate results after first use, as their skin will be nourished, silky and shiny, and users can expect overall improvement of the skin and smoothing of the wrinkles after only 7-10 uses.

Consumers can purchase Indigo Man beginning today at https://igg.me/at/indigoman with early bird specials starting at $40 for a month's skin care regiment.

The Indigo Man mask understands the hormone levels, pH, skin thickness and skin sensitivity of the modern man, and it can be used daily for its intensely moisturizing and anti-aging properties. Developed in Korea, the world-renowned leader in beauty products, Indigo Man features Hyaluronic acid, which is safe for all skin types. This key ingredient was carefully chosen and tested by Korean dermatologists according to the difference between women's and men's skin.

The inclusion of Hyaluronic acid in Indigo Man, represents the first time its deep moisturizing effects are available to men in a face mask, as it had only previously been available in women's skin care treatments, creams and serums. Hyaluronic acid hydrates skin and plumps it, which also improves skin tone and reduces wrinkles caused by exposure to the sun, frost, pollution, dehydration, lack of sleep, and more.

"Skin care is not only for women anymore, as millions of men around the globe also want to look young and fresh and Indigo Man is bringing this trend to the masses," said Dmitri Churakov, CEO of Indigo Man. "With its powerful combination of ingredients, easy-to-use application and fantastic results, we want every man to be an Indigo Man."

Women's skincare products are not made for a man's skin, as men should have products with fewer acids and less estrogen. Indigo Man's ingredients are proportioned and optimized specifically for men's skin. The product comes in a portable pouch, ready to wear and easy-to-use: just 4 simple steps: 1) clean your face, 2) open the package 3) apply the mask for 10 to 20 minutes 4) take the mask off and you are done.. It can be used on a daily basis and as it leaves no sticky or messy residue, there's nothing to wash off when done - you're ready to go!

