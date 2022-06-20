Indigo River Publishing Celebrates 10 Years of Cooperative Hybrid Publishing Launches New Series on Leadership

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo River Publishing, the preeminent cooperative hybrid publisher of the Southeast, proudly marks a decade in business and announces a new in-house series around leadership.

Since its inception in 2012, Indigo River has published hundreds of books across all genres and worked with internationally recognized executives, celebrities and debut authors alike. Notable past books include A Little Me by Amy Roloff, Who's in Your Room by Ivan Misner, Stewart Emery, and Rick Sapio and Gift of the Shaper by D.L. Jennings. Upcoming releases include The Winning Playbook by former NFL player Jonathan Scott, More Than Words: Turn #MeToo into #ISaidSomething by Kirsten D. Anderson and Tattoos Not Brands by Clint White.

"We pride ourselves on finding and shepherding new voices and rising talent be that an experienced executive or a retired professional writing their first fiction novel," explained CEO and President Bobby Dunaway., "We're incredibly proud of the partnerships with authors that we've cultivated over the past decade and are extremely bullish about the future."

The future for Indigo River Publishing includes the launch of a new in-house series called For Leaders. The first book in the series, Entrepreneurship for Leaders, includes contributions by executives from varied backgrounds including Cryptocurrency, Venture Capital, Real Estate, Healthcare, Education, Business Management, Marketing and Nonprofits.

"As we embark on this next decade, we're excited to continue growing and working with new authors across all genres," said Georgette Green, Head of Acquisitions. "We are actively acquiring fiction, non-fiction and children's books that will stand out in the market and are accepting both agented and unagented submissions."

About Indigo River Publishing:

We are a modern, cooperative book publisher. Founded in 2012, Indigo has published hundreds of books and partners with authors to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table. Indigo River Publishing offers expertise where it's important and partnership in decision-making where it's meaningful. Indigo River Publishing is proudly distributed by Simon & Schuster. This partnership has helped Indigo soar to new heights by expanding distribution to over 38,000 retailers nationally and internationally. For submissions information visit https://indigoriverpublishing.com/submissions/ and for more information, visit

https://indigoriverpublishing.com or contact River Chau at 850-912-6642;

[email protected] for media and press inquiries.

