Indigo Rose Software Releases Setup Factory 10.1 Installer Builder for Windows

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Rose Software announces the immediate availability of Setup Factory 10.1, a professional drag-and-drop installer builder for Windows-based applications. Trusted since 1991, Setup Factory has been used by thousands of software developers to deploy their applications to millions of desktop and server systems worldwide. The new version of the software adds essential features including support for the latest security requirements, and operating system changes.

Setup Factory 10 - Software Installer Builder for Windows Applications Setup Factory 10 Logo - Indigo Rose Software (Setup Maker for Windows Software Developers)

Major additions to Setup Factory include an upgraded Lua scripting engine to version 5.3.6, Wow64 Actions, 64-bit ZipEx Actions, Unicode Actions, dependency modules for the latest versions of Microsoft .NET 8, 9, and 10 RC Windows Desktop Runtime, Visual C++ 2015-2022, support for the latest Windows 11 and Windows Server 2025 releases, dark mode installers, 32-bit and 64-bit compatibility and plugin SDK v3. There is also improved support for high-resolution monitors and a new selection of modern, customizable installer themes to choose from.

Setup Factory 10.1 provides full Windows 11 and Windows Server 2025 compatibility as well as support for legacy systems, including Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7 and even Windows Vista. It also fully supports hardware token code signing for both OV and EV certificates, a critical new security requirement.

"The new dependency modules will save you hours of time when building software installers," says Indigo Rose Software President Colin Adams. "Your customers benefit from the additions too, like the sleek-looking themes and upgraded security features, meaning a great experience for everyone."

The current release of Setup Factory retains the intuitive Project Wizard interface of past versions. The tool's drag-and-drop workflow continues to let developers quickly create ready-to-build installation projects. Users with even basic coding experience can click to add actions from the library and select from pre-made themes and screens. Meanwhile, advanced coders can take advantage of the Lua-based scripting environment to create fully customized installers that are able to handle even the most complex installation requirements.

Setup Factory 10.1 sells for $395 (US$) per developer or $995 for the Five Developer Team Pack. It can be purchased through all major software development tools resellers, or directly from Indigo Rose Software at https://www.indigorose.com. A free 30-day trial download is available from the company's website.

About Indigo Rose Software

Privately held, Indigo Rose has been developing innovative software development tools since 1991 that are used by thousands of corporate, government and ISV developers around the world. Over 750,000 software developers have used Indigo Rose's award-winning tools to create better software applications for hundreds of millions of end users. Indigo Rose is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, and may be contacted through its website at https://www.indigorose.com.

Media Contact:

Ted Sullivan

(204) 946-0263 x710

[email protected]

SOURCE Indigo Rose Software