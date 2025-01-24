Indigo, the AI Offer Negotiation Platform, Announces $8M Seed Round to Power Real Estate Teams, Buyers and Sellers Nationally

The investment will enable national expansion in 2025 – across markets that represent 75% of all home transactions in the US.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo , the first AI-powered platform for home negotiations, announces today it has secured $8 million to deliver offer insights, collaboration and transparency to real estate teams, buyers and sellers nationally. In the three months following launch, Indigo has experienced viral growth, exceeding 20% market share of home offers in its initial markets.

The seed round was led by Pete Flint at NFX, Clelia Warburg Peters at Era Ventures, and Paul Irving at GTM Fund. They were joined by 1Sharpe Ventures and Jake Seid.

While innovation has taken place in how people search for homes, very little has changed in how people navigate the home offer and negotiation process. The negotiation process is the centerpiece of any successful home transaction, essential in winning or losing a home. How to craft, negotiate and manage offers continues to be a top reason, for buyers and sellers, in choosing their real estate agent.

Yet, the $2 trillion home offer market is a manual and disjointed process surrounding complex legal documents and limited information sources, costing enormous amounts of time, frustration and heartbreak.

Indigo unifies the negotiation experience with real-time offer insights, bringing unparalleled speed and competitiveness to real estate agents, buyers, and sellers. Indigo unlocks insights from real estate contracts, to infuse data into every step of the home negotiation – from introduction to close - enabling all parties with the information they deserve to make life's most important purchase.

"Homebuyers, home sellers, and agents face mounting challenges today with affordability, limited housing inventory, complex negotiations, and navigating new commission structures," Shaival Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Indigo said.

"By delivering a collaborative and streamlined experience, we empower all members of the transaction with the tools and context to balance what's winning in the market, the means of the buyer, and the needs of the seller. We provide transparency into the transaction and help agents show their negotiating value. We are thrilled to partner with our investors to power the future of home negotiations together".

Indigo's Home Checkout is a collaborative experience with insights built directly into the workflows to design, submit, receive, and negotiate offers in one place. By helping agents and consumers automate tedious administrative overhead, Indigo saves time and brings visibility, clarity and simplicity to the process.

"We were drawn to Indigo's vision that the market is shifting from a search-centric to transaction-centric model. Indigo is on the bleeding edge of that transformation, leveraging proprietary AI to create a magical home transaction experience for everyone. We are thrilled to back the Indigo team and their deep domain expertise," said Pete Flint, General Partner at NFX.

Indigo creates a win-win outcome for buyers, sellers, and agents by providing tangible data and suggestions that can increase offer accept and closing rates – while saving countless hours of transaction management. Indigo's team has increased offer accept rates by 35% and improved on-time closings by 40%.

"On the heels of major industry changes, greater transparency around the home transaction has become vital. The home offer process is the fulcrum of home buying, yet it remains opaque and inefficient." said Clelia Warburg Peters, Managing Partner at Era Ventures." said Clelia Warburg Peters, Managing Partner at Era Ventures.

"I am confident that Indigo will pave the way for a smarter, more transparent future. This kind of innovation empowers every member of the home transaction experience and has the power to transform markets."

Indigo was co-founded by Shaival Shah, Wei Gan, Paul Kim, and Frances Bryant. The founding team previously established Ribbon, the market's first all-cash offers platform that facilitated over $20 billion in offers annually. Together, the team is leveraging their experience in designing home offers to help real estate professionals and consumers with the technology and tools to bring transparency and ease to the real estate market.

About Indigo:

Indigo is the first AI-powered platform for home negotiations. Indigo unifies the buying and selling experience with real-time offer intelligence, bringing unparalleled speed and competitiveness to real estate agents, buyers, and sellers. Indigo seamlessly manages communications, bidding, and negotiations – from introduction to close – into one collaborative experience. With Indigo's Contracts AI, agents and real estate teams can seamlessly adapt and connect core contracts, workflows, and processes to generate insights and deliver a beautiful transaction to their buyers and sellers.

SOURCE Indigo