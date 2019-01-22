Indigo Wild Welcomes as Industry Guru Joins the Pack to Bring Magical Mojo to the Zum Factory

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The supercharged chi at Indigo Wild is about to ramp up even more than ever before, thanks to the addition of industry pro and livewire, Mike Stacy, who joins the plant-based company and creator of Zum Products as Chief Sales Officer. Stacy brings a wealth of like-minded knowledge, experience and juju with him, as he wraps up a successful 12-year stint at industry leader Dr. Bronner's. Stacy will fill the new position driving sales, while working closely with Indigo Wild Founder and Head Zummer, Emily Voth on long-term vision and sales direction.

"Talk about a dream come true," said Voth. "Mike Stacy is a mojo master in the world of natural products, and someone I have admired as a leader and personal friend for many years. His guidance and good vibes will continue to elevate our brand exposure and get Zum in as many hands as possible across the country and beyond. We have the bubbly ready to raise a glass and toast a new chapter when he officially walks through the Zum Factory doors on February 1."

Stacy holds over 20 years of sales and broker experience in the natural products industry. He spent more than 12 years of leadership at Dr. Bronner's, where he expanded his team from one to 36, and company sales grew from under $20 million to over $120 million during his tenure. He also served as a Natural Foods Broker for Presence Marketing, and began his career as a Store Director at Wild Oats Markets. "Though it was a difficult decision to part ways with the incredible team at Dr. Bronner's after over a decade, I am thrilled to be joining the tribe at Zum," says Stacy. "This is an unmatched opportunity, not only to help build a mission-aligned and cause-centered brand in the natural space, but also to work alongside the indomitable Emily, who I have had the pleasure of knowing for many years."

Indigo Wild, best known for its irreverent brand, Zum Bar Goat's Milk Soap, and other strong aromatherapy blended products for the body and home is all handmade at the Zum Factory in the crossroads of Kansas City. Zum's pure and simple ingredients, nourishing, cruelty-free formulations and unconventional voice have helped establish the brand as a pioneer in the health and wellness products industry, both in its thought leadership and highest quality. Zum products can be found in stores throughout the United States, at the Zum Factory, as well as online at indigowild.com.

About Indigo Wild

Indigo Wild creates plant-based products infused with good karma for the body and home. Based in Kansas City, Mo., the Zum (it's Zum, not Zoom) line includes numerous aromatherapy products and blends such as soaps, sprays, lotions, candles, household cleaning products and more. Through its "Bitches & Boobs" cause platform, Indigo Wild gives thousands of dollars annually to dog rescue organizations and to programs for cancer warriors and their families offered by Turning Point and Back in the Swing. For more information and a peek behind the shower curtain, visit indigowild.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/ZumBarSoap, Twitter at twitter.com/IndigoWild or on Instagram at Instagram.com/indigowild.

SOURCE Indigo Wild

Related Links

https://www.indigowild.com

