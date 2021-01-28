IndigoPathway.com, An Inside-Out Approach to Career Search

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Education Company just released IndigoPathway.com , a free online resource for job-seeking Americans, students, and workforce organizations across the country. IndigoPathway guides people from all backgrounds to new careers and industries that don't require a four-year degree. As of January 2021, nearly 11 million Americans are unemployed and an additional 7 million are in the workforce looking for a job (US Bureau of Labor Statistics). Employers are looking for a solution that connects job seekers to positions in long-term, sustainable careers.

IndigoPathway is that comprehensive solution:

Self-Awareness: A 10-minute free survey gives users detailed information on their strengths, motivators, DISC-based behaviors, and communication styles ( sponsored by Indigo's 501c3 non-profit arm ).Take the free survey here.

A 10-minute free survey gives users detailed information on their strengths, motivators, DISC-based behaviors, and communication styles ( ).Take the free survey here. Career Matching: Users' unique attributes help generate a list of curated, highly accurate career matches focused on in-demand jobs that can be obtained without a bachelor's degree. These include emerging fields like virtual reality, social entrepreneurship, sustainability, and distributed ledger technology.

Users' unique attributes help generate a list of curated, highly accurate career matches focused on in-demand jobs that can be obtained without a bachelor's degree. These include emerging fields like virtual reality, social entrepreneurship, sustainability, and distributed ledger technology. Education Database: Custom career matches are connected to an extensive database of non-traditional education certifications, apprenticeships and training opportunities to help users get the jobs they want, ones that align with their individual strengths. The database gets updated for new programs, schools, and other organizations, which are able to submit listings of more unique opportunities that users can explore. Submit a listing for your program here .

Custom career matches are connected to an extensive database of non-traditional education certifications, apprenticeships and training opportunities to help users get the jobs they want, ones that align with their individual strengths. The database gets updated for new programs, schools, and other organizations, which are able to submit listings of more unique opportunities that users can explore. . Job Openings: Indigo is partnering with different job board organizations to provide real-time listings of job openings and training programs right on the IndigoPathway app. These listings will provide users with connections between the education database and the jobs users want.

What makes IndigoPathway different?

Indigo's system offers more accurate results than any other employment tool on the market. The career survey's algorithms are based on multi-dimensional data, with over 1,000 possible recommendations, making for highly individualized results. Other major personality and strengths assessments, such as MBTI and CliftonStrengths, have only 16 and 34 types respectively. No personality results are superior to another, and the Indigo approach guides all individuals toward career paths that align with their intrinsic genius.

"Personal fulfillment starts with self-awareness," says Indigo CEO Sheri Smith. "IndigoPathway's inside-out approach to careers comes from our belief that people shouldn't force themselves to fit into a job. Aligning with workplace culture, communication styles, and job tasks allows passionate and well-equipped employees to thrive." Following Simon Sinek's theory of leadership, Indigo helps people understand their "why" (motivators), grounded in their "how" (behaviors), and then shows the "what" (careers and necessary skills) for a more fulfilling life. IndigoPathway provides insights and tools to allow job seekers to find meaningful work they will love.

For more information on IndigoPathway, call Joshua Morse at ‪(720) 727-7194, visit IndigoPathway.com, or email [email protected].

