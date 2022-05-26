Indigov Announces $25M in Series B Funding to Grow Platform for Constituent Communications and Democratic Engagement

It's easier than ever for people to get in touch with their elected officials, it's harder than ever to keep up. Indigov makes it simple to respond, reach out, and keep track of what constituents care about.

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigov , the leading constituent service platform for public officials, today announced it had closed $25 million in Series B financing with participation from Tusk Venture Partners, 8VC, Wicklow Capital, Align Ventures and Valor Equity Partners. This brings the company's total funding to more than $38.3 million to date.

Launched in 2019, Indigov is a multi-channel constituent experience management platform that allows public officials to organize, respond to and proactively engage those they serve. The platform gives officials robust reporting and analytics so they gain real time insight into the pulse of their constituency. Federal, state, and local governments also use Indigov to manage casework and triage incoming communications that would otherwise overwhelm their inboxes. Indigov currently supports thousands of Congressional, state and local officials who collectively represent more than 150 million Americans.

In the last two years during the pandemic, Americans have relied on their government for assistance more than ever - from accessing COVID and unemployment resources to expressing political sentiment. More broadly, over the past decade, public officials have been experiencing an average 5x increase in volume of incoming communication in part due to the additional channels in which people now communicate - including an increase in email usage and social media. Yet staff, budgets, and technology have remained static. This has caused an enormous strain on staff, disappointment among constituents, and an erosion of confidence in our government.

For its Congressional clients, Indigov has automated over 70% of all incoming mail and reduced response times from over 45 days to less than 8 hours. Staff have recovered the time they need in order to focus on individualized correspondence and casework with agencies. In addition, Indigov is fully accessible via its secure cloud and native mobile application so representatives and staff can manage their office from the field or wherever they are. For the first time, Indigov has given public officials the same powerful technology available to private market companies, tailored for their unique needs.

"The US government receives close to 53 billion requests a year from the public, the vast majority of which are managed in spreadsheets, email, physical paper and outdated legacy databases. No company could function managing the level of communications public officials receive with the tools they use - when they fail, we all fail," said Alex Kouts, CEO and Founder of Indigov. "These touch points are the user experience of democracy and must be improved. Every day we are working with public officials to deliver service that not only keeps pace with private market expectations, but exceeds them. We are defining an entirely new category of software to rebuild the user experience of government from the ground up."

"I spent over a decade working in local, state and federal government before becoming a political advisor and investor," said Bradley Tusk, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Tusk Venture Partners. "We have seen a lot of companies promise to fix government, but Indigov is the only platform I have seen that is actually providing a solution to a massive problem facing elected officials. The platform is easy to use for elected officials and allows them to spend more time addressing individual needs of constituents."

"Digital communications have completely transformed how we interact and engage with our communities, and that also means it's easier than ever to write to your elected officials," said Former Mayor Stephen Benjamin. "In the last ten years, I witnessed our staff receiving hundreds of messages per day. Indigov is the first of its kind platform and a tool that allows elected officials to efficiently and effectively respond to its constituents."

This new round of funding will allow Indigov to deepen its product offering while expanding into new markets and use cases at all levels of government.

About Indigov

Indigov is the leading Constituent Relationship Management tool in the U.S. House of Representatives. We also work with State and Local governments across the country. Indigov helps elected officials radically improve how they triage inbound communication, draft timely and personal responses to constituents, and coordinate with other divisions or government agencies.

To learn more, please visit: https://indigov.com/ .

Contact: Rachel Livingston, [email protected]

SOURCE Indigov