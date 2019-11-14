Indio Partners with Parker, Smith & Feek, Inc. to Provide Digital Insurance Application Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indio Technologies, a management software platform for property and casualty insurance providers, today announced a partnership with Parker, Smith & Feek, Inc. (PS&F); an insurance and risk management brokerage firm that offers first-class service and a variety of insurance options. Through the partnership, PS&F will be able to provide its members with software that improves overall client experience and turns insurance applications and renewals into a fully digital, online, and modern process.

Already one of the 55 largest insurance brokerage firms in the United States, PS&F's nearly 2,000 clients and 157 account team members will now be equipped with Indio's unrivaled database of thousands of digitally enhanced "smart" insurance applications. The partnership will also empower internal PS&F teams to work more efficiently across the board by modernizing data collection operations, which creates more capacity for teams to think about higher-level strategic tasks.

"Indio's core mission is to use our technology to help make the often confusing and laborious insurance application and renewal process much simpler," said Indio CEO and Co-Founder Michael Furlong. "By integrating Indio's paperless platform into their process, PS&F's world-class team members and clients no longer have to deal with the hassle of wasting time on the costly application process, delayed turnaround times, and sluggish onboarding. Team members can now truly serve as risk management consultants for clients and provide a more efficient overall experience."

The partnership is another step in the increasing tendency of insurance agencies to apply technological solutions to improve client experience and internal operations.

"Client experience is fundamental to everything we do," said PS&F Vice President and Agency Operations Manager Sherisa Crevier. "Once PS&F's team began working with Indio's easy-to-demonstrate-and-explain features, it was easy to see the immediate effect that its streamlined and automated solutions have to offer in our standard workflow. Simply put, Indio has helped us greatly benefit both the PS&F employee and client experience."

About Indio

In 2016, Indio founders Mike Furlong and Adam Bratt set out to modernize and digitize the insurance application and renewal process. Indio is an engagement platform for independent agents that eliminates redundancies in data gathering and provides their insureds a superior customer experience. Indio has raised approximately $30 million in venture financing from Menlo Ventures, 8VC, NEA, Merus Capital, 500 startups and more.

About PS&F

Founded in 1937 by Charles C. Parker, Parker, Smith & Feek is one of the 60 largest insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Privately owned and headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, our firm has world-class resources with global reach. Our primary focus is the protection of our clients' assets. And, to that end, we offer business insurance solutions across multiple industry sectors. From employee benefits and surety to claims management and workers' compensation, our insurance and risk management knowledge, and service expertise are unmatched.

