Indio Technologies Announces Partnership with MarshBerry to Deliver Online P&C Insurance Application Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indio Technologies, a management software platform for property and casualty insurance providers, today announced a partnership with MarshBerry. Through the partnership, MarshBerry, a specialized financial advisory and management consulting firm rendering services to the insurance distribution space, will be able to provide its Connect member firms with software that both improves the overall client experience and turns the insurance application and renewal process into a fully digital, online, modern process.

Using the Indio platform, MarshBerry Connect Platform members will gain access to Indio's database of 5,000+ digitally enhanced "smart" insurance applications, and secure document storage. This partnership will drastically improve client experiences for insureds, and allows for modernized internal operations around collecting data.

"Indio believes in technology's ability to make the insurance application and renewal process simpler. The time and money that agencies are able to save their users by automating these processes is crucial in showing customer experience is of the utmost importance," said Michael Furlong CEO and Co-Founder of Indio. "MarshBerry's Connect members are some of the best agencies and brokers in the country and we're thrilled that this partnership will allow those members to provide the greatest experience for their clients."

The partnership signifies the growing need for insurance agencies to leverage technology to improve their client experience and internal operations. By joining forces with Indio, MarshBerry will allow its Connect members to do just that and move one step closer to a fully paperless insurance process.

"The launch of MarshBerry's Connect Platform has been over a year in the making. We've created an opportunity for our membership to take action on growth, partner with like-minded firms, like Indio, and seize market opportunities now – not tomorrow," said John Wepler, Chairman and CEO of MarshBerry.

MarshBerry has over 130 insurance brokers who will now have access to Indio's software. Indio will be presenting at MarshBerry's Spring and Fall Connect conferences and provide MarshBerry members with ongoing education via webinars.

About Indio

In 2016, Indio founders Mike Furlong and Adam Bratt set out to modernize and digitize the insurance application and renewal process. Indio provides a workflow management platform that delivers a suite of web-based solutions for insurance agencies, helping to improve their client experience and become more efficient. Indio has raised approximately $30 million in venture financing from Menlo Ventures, 8VC, NEA, Merus Capital, 500 startups and more.

About MarshBerry

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry's primary objective is to help insurance agents, national brokers, specialty distributors, private equity firms, banks & credit unions and insurance carries as they work to maximize their value through our industry-specific services that include: Merger & Acquisition Advisory, Financial Consulting, Talent Acquisition, Sales Performance, Intellectual Capital and Connect – our Peer Exchange Network. Learn more www.MarshBerry.com. Securities offered though MarshBerry Capital, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Marsh, Berry & Co., Inc. 28601 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 400, Woodmere OH 44122, 440-354-3230.

