Indio Technologies Joins the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers' Council Partners Program

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indio Technologies, a management software platform for property and casualty insurance providers, announced today that it has joined "Council Partners," the corporate sponsorship platform of the Washington, D.C.-based Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (The Council). The Council is the leading association for the top commercial insurance and employee benefits brokerages across the globe. Indio Technologies has signed on as an event sponsor.

"We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with The Council and participate in their annual Insurance Leadership Forum this year," said Mike Furlong, CEO and Co-founder of Indio Technologies. "This partnership will allow us to advance relationships with the best in the industry and provide support during the most significant forum of the year for property commercial and casualty brokers."

The Council, founded in 1913, is one of the largest and most influential groups in the industry. Annually, Industry leaders come together at The Council's Insurance Leadership Forum to discuss issues that impact the industry. Indio joins these industry titans and brings a new perspective on the importance of utilizing technology to enhance capabilities within the insurance space.

"The Council is committed to creating actionable intelligence and resources that will help our members grow," said Ken A. Crerar, president/CEO of The Council. "The investments and contributions made by our market leading Council Partners, like Indio Technologies, help us see this commitment through and make a stronger impact on the trajectory of our industry. We are grateful for their support."

The Indio platform provides P&C insurance brokers with a database of over 5,000 digitally enhanced "smart" insurance applications that simplify the application and renewal process for the business owners they serve. On the heels of a recent $20M Series B funding round, Indio is committed to improving the P&C insurance industry through technology for brokers and business owners worldwide.

Indio Technologies will be present at The Council's annual Insurance Leadership Forum (ILF) in Colorado Springs, CO in October. The Insurance Leadership Forum is the premier marketplace meeting for the commercial property/casualty industry's top-tier broker executives and their carrier partners. ILF serves as the platform for relationship-building, business strategy, market intelligence and thought leadership.

About Indio Technologies

In 2016, Indio founders Mike Furlong and Adam Bratt set out to modernize and digitize the insurance application and renewal process. Indio provides a workflow management platform that delivers a suite of web-based solutions for insurance agencies, helping to improve their client experience and become more efficient. Indio has raised approximately $30 million in venture financing from Menlo Ventures, 8VC, NEA, Merus Capital, 500 startups and more.

About The Council

The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (The Council/CIAB) is the leading association for the top regional, national and international commercial insurance and employee benefits intermediaries worldwide. CIAB member firms annually place 85 percent of all U.S. commercial property/casualty insurance premiums and administer billions of dollars in employee benefits accounts. The Council also publishes the award-winning industry publication, Leader's Edge. Founded in 1913, The Council is based in Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.ciab.com.

