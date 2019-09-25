Indique Hair Introduces New Remix Collection

Starting at $45, the Remix Collection offers the same premium quality, variety, and versatility that you've come to love about Indique. The Remix Collection will be offered in 2.8 oz with lengths that range from 10" to 24" with prices starting at $45 for 10 inches and $115 for 24 inches. The Remix collection is for the woman that has grown to love "Brazilian" and "Malaysian" hair but prefers to purchase from a trusted source.

"We are Remixing the way we think about hair with our new innovation collection, Indique Remix. We plan to add fun new textures and products to this line while continuing to help women elevate their style more affordably," says Ericka Dotson the Co-Founder and Creative Director of Indique Hair.



The Remix Collection offers two textures- Body Wave and Relaxed Wavy.

Body Wave- Body Wave has a defined S-pattern with a subtle curl toward the end. This texture is perfect for long-lasting curls and waves and flat irons beautifully.

Relaxed Wavy- We've created a hybrid from two of the most sought-after textures; Relaxed Straight & Wavy. Relaxed Wavy is perfect for those who love wavy hair but desire a little more texture with low luster.

Available online only at indiqueremix.com, experience Indique's Remix Collection today.

ABOUT INDIQUE

With a winning combination of hair experts and stylists, and more than 30 years of industry experience, Indique Hair International provides 100 percent virgin human hair that is natural and of the highest quality. With an impressive client base that consists of Lady Gaga, Kelly Rowland, Lala Vasquez, Gabrielle Union, Rihanna, Ciara, Taraji Henson, Brandy, Zendaya and more, Indique Hair's unique Indian virgin and natural human hair extensions are lustrous and tangle free.

Indique Hair is the only company that produces hair extensions at the source, with headquarters in India. Indique Hair has 18 freestanding boutiques in metro New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Boston, Silver Spring, Angola, Johannesburg and more. www.indiquehair.com

