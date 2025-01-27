Indistry Global Unveils First-Ever Victory Fan Fest: New Orleans Takes Center Stage with Sports, Music, and Culture

Spanish Plaza Unites Fans, Athletes, and Artists for a One-of-A-Kind Celebration During Football's Biggest Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indistry Global, Inc., a leading creative media agency, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Sports and Music Series, kicking off with the inaugural Victory Fan Fest. Sponsored by iHeartMedia New Orleans, this exciting four-day event supporting the National Football League Alumni Association will energize New Orleans from February 6-9, 2025. Held at the iconic Spanish Plaza (2 Canal Street), Victory Fan Fest will transform the historic venue into a lively celebration of sports, music, and culture during one of the biggest football weekends of the year.

"Victory Fan Fest isn't just an event; it's a new standard for collaboration, unity, and triumph," said Mary Landaverde, Co-Founder of Indistry Global, Inc. "We're bringing people together through shared passions and using the power of storytelling and technology to spark connection and purpose."

Against the dynamic backdrop of game week in the Big Easy, Victory Fan Fest will unite local residents and visiting fans in an immersive celebration where community spirit, entertainment, and technology converge. With iHeartMedia New Orleans unparalleled music expertise and entertainment influence, Victory Fan Fest promises to elevate fan engagement with unforgettable performances, interactive sports challenges, and vibrant cultural experiences.

Throughout the day, fans can dive into immersive experiences that embody the spirit of New Orleans. Victory Fan Fest will showcase local cuisine, fashion pop-up shops, and cutting-edge esports tournaments and programming. GameSquare will present the NFL 4 The Fans Live activation, featuring leading creators, music artists, and NFL Legends. NFL 4 The Fans Live will engage attendees and be livestreamed globally, showcasing 2v2 gaming matchups, interactive challenges, game predictions, debate analysis, and live entertainment for fans of all ages.

As night falls, the excitement soars with performances from rising independent artists, local talent, and a tribute concert featuring legendary New Orleans musicians. Headlining the star-studded lineup is Cardi B, along with other high profile celebrity acts, promising an unforgettable musical experience. The exclusive Victory VIP Lounge will take it to the next level, offering a signature blend of luxury, glamour and world-class hospitality.



Victory Fan Fest is more than just entertainment—giving back lies at the heart of its mission. The event highlights Indistry Global's dedication to community impact, with proceeds supporting survivors of the New Year's Day terrorist attack on Bourbon Street and benefiting the National Football League Alumni Association's "Caring for Kids" Program.

"The National Football League Alumni Gulf Coast Chapter is proud to support the Victory Fan Fest," said Curtis Baham, Chapter President. "This event embodies the spirit of community and our Alumni Caring for Kids Program."

Indistry Global's commitment to blending culture, technology, and community is at the forefront of this festival. With partners like the Collimation Group, known for its pioneering AR/VR technologies, and onSpark, led by entertainment industry veteran Kyle Kane, Victory Fan Fest will redefine immersive fan engagement.

Victory Fan Fest is set to redefine entertainment by blending music, sports, and culture with purpose and innovation. For tickets and more information, visit www.victoryfanfest.com. For investor inquiries, contact Erroll Angara, Chief Operating Officer of Indistry Global, at [email protected] or for partnership opportunities, email [email protected].

About Indistry Global

Indistry Global, Inc. (Indistry) is a brand integration and creative media agency born from the partnership between Indistry Media and DeTune Media & Entertainment. As pioneers in the sustainable entertainment economy, Indistry specializes in transformative brand integrations and strategic partnerships, enhancing audience engagement through innovation and collaboration. Focused on storytelling, Indistry enables creators, brands, and media rights owners to deliver immersive experiences across music, sports, esports, culinary arts, and fashion. www.indistrymedia.com

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia New Orleans owns and operates WQUE-FM, WYLD-FM, WNOE-FM, WFFX-FM, WRNO-FM, WRNO-HD2, WYLD-AM, WODT-AM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is the leading audio media company in America, with 90% of Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

