Indium Tin Oxide Market size to increase by USD 213.87 million between 2022 to 2027| Amalgamated Metal Corp. PLC, American Elements, Diamond Coatings Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indium Tin Oxide Market size is projected to grow by USD 213.87 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing dependency on renewable energy sources is notably driving the indium tin oxide market. However, factors such as shortage in indium production may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the indium tin oxide market including Amalgamated Metal Corp. PLC, American Elements, Diamond Coatings Inc., ENAM OPTOELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO. LTD., ENEOS Holdings Inc, Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials Co. Ltd., Indium Corp., Knight Optical Ltd., Kurt J Lesker Co., Merck KGaA, Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nitto Denko Corp., NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc., OPCO Laboratory Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Tosoh Corp., Ulvac Inc., and Umicore SA. Buy the report now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indium Tin Oxide Market 2023-2027

Indium Tin Oxide Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis:

Ulvac Inc.: The company offers indium tin oxide products such as NE 5700 and SIV series systems.

Indium Tin Oxide Market 2023-2027: Segmentation:

The market is segmented by Technology (Sputtering, Vacuum evaporation, Chemical vapor deposition, Spray pyrolysis, and Others), Application (Electrochromic displays and LCDs, Touch panels, Photovoltaics, Transparent electrodes, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The sputtering segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Sputtering is a highly versatile method for depositing ITO thin films on substrates, known for its ability to create high-quality, uniform, and pure films. The quality of films produced through this technique is influenced by various sputtering parameters, including substrate temperature, gas composition, chamber pressure, and sputtering rate.



Indium Tin Oxide Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics:

Driver - The increasing usage of touchscreen devices is a key factor driving market growth.

Trend - Increased deposition of silver nanoparticles on ITO is a major trend in the market.

Challenge - Shortage in indium production is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Indium Tin Oxide Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist indium tin oxide market growth during the next five years

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the indium tin oxide market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of indium tin oxide market companies

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the APAC market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Technology Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

