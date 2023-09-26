Indium Tin Oxide Market size to increase by USD 213.87 million between 2022 to 2027| Amalgamated Metal Corp. PLC, American Elements, Diamond Coatings Inc. and more among key companies- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

26 Sep, 2023, 19:55 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indium Tin Oxide Market size is projected to grow by USD 213.87 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing dependency on renewable energy sources is notably driving the indium tin oxide market. However, factors such as shortage in indium production may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the indium tin oxide market including Amalgamated Metal Corp. PLC, American Elements, Diamond Coatings Inc., ENAM OPTOELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO. LTD., ENEOS Holdings Inc, Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials Co. Ltd., Indium Corp., Knight Optical Ltd., Kurt J Lesker Co., Merck KGaA, Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nitto Denko Corp., NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc., OPCO Laboratory Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Tosoh Corp., Ulvac Inc., and Umicore SA. Buy the report now for detailed company information

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indium Tin Oxide Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indium Tin Oxide Market 2023-2027

Indium Tin Oxide Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis:

Ulvac Inc.: The company offers indium tin oxide products such as NE 5700 and SIV series systems.

Indium Tin Oxide Market 2023-2027: Segmentation:

The market is segmented by Technology (Sputtering, Vacuum evaporation, Chemical vapor deposition, Spray pyrolysis, and Others), Application (Electrochromic displays and LCDs, Touch panels, Photovoltaics, Transparent electrodes, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The sputtering segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Sputtering is a highly versatile method for depositing ITO thin films on substrates, known for its ability to create high-quality, uniform, and pure films. The quality of films produced through this technique is influenced by various sputtering parameters, including substrate temperature, gas composition, chamber pressure, and sputtering rate.


Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Indium Tin Oxide Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics:

  • Driver - The increasing usage of touchscreen devices is a key factor driving market growth.
  • Trend - Increased deposition of silver nanoparticles on ITO is a major trend in the market.
  • Challenge - Shortage in indium production is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

For more information on drivers, trends and challenges, download the free sample report here

Indium Tin Oxide Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist indium tin oxide market growth during the next five years
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the indium tin oxide market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of indium tin oxide market companies

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

Indium Phosphide (InP) Wafers Market: The indium phosphide (InP) wafers market is projected to grow by USD 106.9 million with a CAGR of 13.57% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Aluminum Flat-rolled Products (FRP) Market: The aluminum flat-rolled products (FRP) market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17.84 billion.

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Technology
  7. Market Segmentation by Application
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Protein Engineering Market size to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2022-2027| Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., are emerging companies in the market- Technavio

Geothermal Drilling Market size to increase by USD 205.01 million between 2022 to 2027| Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Drillstar Industries and more among the leading companies- Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.