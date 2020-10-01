Individuals Struggle with Stress and Confidence

The survey results were released at the beginning of Emotional Intelligence Awareness Month, kickstarting a series of events from Zen Health Technologies to help people strengthen their emotions and self-awareness. As part of Emotional Intelligence Awareness Month, Zen Health Technologies is making the EverStrong App available for free through 2020.

The survey showed that the majority of the 535 respondents, nearly 60%, reported struggles with stress, while 52% said they struggle with confidence. Respondents noted that these issues had a negative impact on their personal wellness (46%), personal relationships (42%), and careers (41%). These are the same three issues individuals wish they could improve.

Eighty-two percent of respondents believed guidance and tools can help their emotional intelligence, with a vast majority (62%) saying they would be interested in having these resources available on their mobile device.

"With uncertainty around the pandemic and school starting, peoples' stress levels are higher than ever," said Sibyl Badugu, Founder and CEO of Zen Health Technologies. "People are increasingly interested in having quick access to mental health resources at their fingertips, and they're turning to EverStrong to help handle anxiety and manage stress. Emotional Intelligence Awareness Month is the perfect time to make a commitment to strengthening your emotions."

In addition to digital tools like the EverStrong App, Zen Health Technologies provides coaching and therapy sessions for businesses to support the mental health of their employees. Zen Health Technologies will host a series of events in October and provide additional support through the rest of 2020 including:

Unlocking all of the free EverStrong App features to improve individuals' mental health.

A free, live webinar on October 8 at 5 PST with tips and suggestions for improving mental health, featuring John Gilbert , a Motivational Interviewing and Self-Determination Theory Expert; Maria Morgan , LMFT, Director of Clinical Operations at Zen Health Technologies; Diem Mooney , PhD, Industrial Organizational Psychologist; and Kris Palouda , a Certified Emotional Intelligence Coach.

One free session with an Emotional Intelligence Expert for select survey participants.

The EverStrong App combines science with ancient mindfulness training to strengthen emotional intelligence. After selecting specific goals such as "Build Confidence, Master Emotions and Improve Relationships," users complete 30-second mental exercises to help them reach those objectives. Unlike breathing and meditation apps, EverStrong develops mind muscles, emotional strength, and self-awareness.

The EverStrong App is now available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play store.

Founded in 2015, Zen Health Technologies is a tech-health platform providing emotional strength tools, services, and consulting. It does this by providing custom goals and mental exercises that are specifically designed for each organization and its employees. Mental wellness services include therapy and coaching focused on raising emotional strength and increasing emotional intelligence. It also offers community outreach programs where purchases are mostly matched for organizations and people in need. Its flagship product, EverStrong, is a mobile app that can be downloaded and used for FREE in the App Store and Google Play Store. For more, please visit: https://zenhealthtech.com/ .

