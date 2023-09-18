Individuals Who Paid a Parking Fine to the Parking Authority of River City ("PARC") Could Be Affected by a Class Action

News provided by

Ackerson & Yann, PLLC and Murphy & Associates PSC

18 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the law firms Ackerson & Yann, PLLC and Murphy & Associates PSC about the lawsuit originally filed as Oberhausen v. Louisville/Jefferson County, Nos. 07C1004289 and 08C1001063, (Jefferson Circuit Court, Division Six) and now known as Bolus and Chauvin v. PARC

The Jefferson County, Kentucky Circuit Court has certified a class action against the Parking Authority of River City, Inc. ("PARC").  Plaintiffs claim that the Defendant, PARC, unlawfully collected parking fines and related penalties from January 1, 2002, through December 31, 2008. PARC denies these allegations, and the Court has not made any ruling as to the merits of Plaintiffs' claims. The outcome of this case is unknown.

Individuals are included if they paid one or more parking tickets more than 7 days after receiving the ticket from the Louisville/Jefferson County Parking authority (PARC) during 2002–2008.

The Court has not decided who is right, and the two sides have not reached a settlement. There are no benefits available now and no guarantee that there will be. The case is scheduled to go to trial. 

Important Information and Dates:
Affected individuals have a choice to remain members of the class and wait for the Court to decide the case or exclude themselves and Opt Out of the lawsuit. 

  • To stay in the class, they do not have to do anything. If money or benefits are obtained, they will be notified about how to submit a claim.
  • Those who want to keep their rights to sue PARC on their own over the claims in this case need to exclude themselves and Opt Out. They may either fill out and mail an Opt-Out/Exclusion form, available at www.LouisvilleParkingTicket.com, or mail a letter to PARC Class Action Exclusions, c/o Rust Consulting Inc – 6347, PO Box 2599, Faribault, MN 55021-9599. Opt-Out/Exclusion forms and letters must be postmarked no later than November 30, 2023.

Individuals remaining in the class will be represented by the Court designated attorneys and bound by the outcome of the case; however, they will not be personally responsible for any costs or expenses. They may also hire their own attorney at their own expense. 

If the case is not dismissed or settled, Plaintiffs will have to prove their claims at a trial that will take place on December 12, 2023 at Jefferson County Judicial Center, 700 W. Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY 40202, in Division 6.  

For more information:

  • Visit: www.LouisvilleParkingTicket.com
  • Call: 1-833-415-2794
  • Write to: PARC Class Action, c/o Rust Consulting Inc – 6347, PO Box 2599, Faribault, MN 55021-9599

SOURCE Ackerson & Yann, PLLC and Murphy & Associates PSC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.