Individuals Who Paid a Parking Fine to the Parking Authority of River City ("PARC") Could Be Affected by a Class Action

The Jefferson County, Kentucky Circuit Court has certified a class action against the Parking Authority of River City, Inc. ("PARC"). Plaintiffs claim that the Defendant, PARC, unlawfully collected parking fines and related penalties from January 1, 2002, through December 31, 2008. PARC denies these allegations, and the Court has not made any ruling as to the merits of Plaintiffs' claims. The outcome of this case is unknown.

Individuals are included if they paid one or more parking tickets more than 7 days after receiving the ticket from the Louisville/Jefferson County Parking authority (PARC) during 2002–2008.

The Court has not decided who is right, and the two sides have not reached a settlement. There are no benefits available now and no guarantee that there will be. The case is scheduled to go to trial.

Important Information and Dates:

Affected individuals have a choice to remain members of the class and wait for the Court to decide the case or exclude themselves and Opt Out of the lawsuit.

To stay in the class, they do not have to do anything. If money or benefits are obtained, they will be notified about how to submit a claim.

Those who want to keep their rights to sue PARC on their own over the claims in this case need to exclude themselves and Opt Out. They may either fill out and mail an Opt-Out/Exclusion form, available at www.LouisvilleParkingTicket.com, or mail a letter to PARC Class Action Exclusions, c/o Rust Consulting Inc – 6347, PO Box 2599, Faribault, MN 55021-9599. Opt-Out/Exclusion forms and letters must be postmarked no later than November 30, 2023 .

Individuals remaining in the class will be represented by the Court designated attorneys and bound by the outcome of the case; however, they will not be personally responsible for any costs or expenses. They may also hire their own attorney at their own expense.

If the case is not dismissed or settled, Plaintiffs will have to prove their claims at a trial that will take place on December 12, 2023 at Jefferson County Judicial Center, 700 W. Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY 40202, in Division 6.

