Individuals Who Provided Personally Identifiable Information and/or Protected Health Information to Merritt Healthcare Advisors May Have Had their PII/PHI Compromised as a Result of a Cyber-Incident and Could Be Eligible for Benefits from a Class Action Settlement

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Digital Settlement, LLC regarding the Merritt Healthcare Advisors Data Breach.

What Is This Lawsuit About?

In a class action, one or more people, called Class Representatives, sue on behalf of people who have similar claims. All of the people with similar claims are class members. One court resolves the issues for all class members, except those who exclude themselves from the class.

This lawsuit began when Plaintiffs Jessica Guerrero, Jeffrey Matthews and Joseph Castillo filed a consolidated putative class action complaint against Merritt. In the lawsuit, Plaintiffs allege that Merritt was negligent and violated contractual and statutory damages when a third party obtained unauthorized access to personal and private identifying and medical information stored by Merritt. Merritt denies any liability or wrongdoing of any kind associated with the claims in this lawsuit.

Am I a Class Member? You are a member of the Settlement Class if you are a resident of the United States whose information was accessed in the data security incident, and you received notice of the data security incident from Merritt.

What Are the Settlement Benefits? Merritt has agreed to establish a Settlement Fund, by depositing with the Settlement Administrator US $1,525,000.00 in cash. The Settlement Fund will be used to pay attorneys' fees and costs, Service Payments for the Class Representatives, and Settlement administration costs. After deducting amounts for attorneys' fees and costs, Service Payments for the Class Representatives, and Settlement administration costs, the remaining amount will be used to pay timely valid claims. Settlement Class members who submit a valid claim will be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses or a pro rata cash payment.

What Are the Settlement Class Members Rights?

Submit a Claim: The only way to be eligible to receive a Claimant Award from this Settlement is by submitting a timely and valid Claim Form. The Claim Form must be submitted no later than August 12, 2024 .

The only way to be eligible to receive a Claimant Award from this Settlement is by submitting a timely and valid Claim Form. The Claim Form must be submitted no later than . Opt Out of the Settlement: You can choose to opt out of the Settlement and receive no payment. This option allows you to sue, continue to sue, or be part of another lawsuit against the Defendant related to the legal claims resolved by this Settlement. You can elect your own legal counsel at your own expense.

You can choose to opt out of the Settlement and receive no payment. This option allows you to sue, continue to sue, or be part of another lawsuit against the Defendant related to the legal claims resolved by this Settlement. You can elect your own legal counsel at your own expense. Object to the Settlement and/or Attend a Hearing : If you do not opt out of the Settlement, you may object to it by writing to the Court about why you don't like the Settlement. You may also ask the Court for permission to speak about your objection at the Final Approval Hearing. If you object, you may also file a claim for a Claimant Award.

: If you do not opt out of the Settlement, you may object to it by writing to the Court about why you don't like the Settlement. You may also ask the Court for permission to speak about your objection at the Final Approval Hearing. If you object, you may also file a claim for a Claimant Award. Do Nothing: Unless you opt out of the settlement, you are automatically part of the Settlement. If you do nothing, you will not get a payment from this Settlement and you will give up the right to sue, continue to sue, or be part of another lawsuit against the Defendant related to the legal claims resolved by this Settlement.

How Do I Get a Payment? You must submit a completed Claim Form no later than August 12, 2024. You may submit a Claim Form online at www.merrittprivacysettlement.com.

When Will the Court Decide Whether to Approve the Settlement? The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on October 15, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. in Courtroom 3, U.S. District Court, Abraham Ribicoff Building, 450 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103. At that hearing, the Court will determine the overall fairness of the settlement, hear objections, and decide whether to approve the requested attorneys' fees and expenses, Service Payments for the Class Representatives, and settlement administration costs. The hearing may be moved to a different date or time without additional notice, so it is a good idea to check www.merrittprivacysettlement.com and the Court's docket for updates.

How Do I Get More Information? This is only a brief summary, for more information and to view court documents visit www.merrittprivacysettlement.com. You may also write to the Settlement Administrator via mail at PO Box 231, Valparaiso, IN 46384, or via email at [email protected].

SOURCE Digital Settlement, LLC