Individuals who received notice from Absolute Dental Group that their personal information may have been affected in a 2025 data incident could receive a payment from a class action settlement

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Settlement has been proposed in a class action lawsuit against Absolute Dental Group, LLC ("Defendant" or "Absolute Dental"). The Settlement resolves claims brought by individuals potentially impacted by a data incident that occurred between February 19, 2025 and March 5, 2025 (the "Data Incident") and may have involved your personal identifying information ("Personal Information"). Defendant denies any allegation of wrongdoing.

Who's included? The Settlement Class is defined as "all living, natural persons residing in the United States whose Personal Information was potentially impacted in the Data Incident, including all persons who were sent notice of the Data Incident. Excluded from the Settlement Class are: (1) the judges presiding over the Action and members of their immediate families and their staff; (2) Absolute Dental, its subsidiaries, parent companies, successors, predecessors, and any entity in which Absolute Dental or its parents, have a controlling interest, and its current or former officers and directors; (3) JCI, its subsidiaries, parent companies, successors, predecessors, and any entity in which JCI or its parents, have a controlling interest, and its current or former officers and directors; (4) natural persons who properly execute and submit a Request for Exclusion prior to the expiration of the Opt-Out Period; and (5) the successors or assigns of any such excluded natural person."

What does the Settlement provide? Under the Settlement, Absolute Dental will establish a settlement fund of $3,300,000 to pay for, among other things, Settlement Payments. Class Members can submit a Claim Form for a Documented Loss Payment of up to $5,000 per Claimant, which must be supported with Reasonable Documentation; and/or a pro rata Cash Fund Payment. Absolute Dental has also agreed to maintain certain changes and enhancements designed to strengthen Absolute Dental's data and information security.

How to get a payment. You must complete and submit a Claim Form by June 18, 2026. You can file your Claim online at www.AbsoluteDataSettlement.com, or print a Claim Form from the website and mail it to the Settlement Administrator at the address on the form.

What are your other options? If you do nothing, your rights will be affected and you won't receive a payment. If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself from it by June 9, 2026. Unless you exclude yourself, you won't be able to sue or continue to sue Absolute Dental for any claim made in this lawsuit or released by the Settlement Agreement. If you stay in the Settlement (i.e., don't exclude yourself), you may object to it or ask for permission for you or your lawyer to appear and speak at the hearing—at your own cost—but you don't have to. Objections and requests to appear are due by June 9, 2026. More information about these options is available at www.AbsoluteDataSettlement.com.

The Court's hearing. The Court will hold a fairness hearing in this case, Jordan, et al. v. Absolute Dental Group, LLC, et al., No. 2:25-cv-00986 (D. Nev), on July 30, 2026. At the hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve the Settlement, Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees in an amount up to 1/3 of the Settlement Fund ($1,100,000) and, separately, litigation costs and expenses, and Service Awards to the Class Representatives (up to $2,500 per Class Representative).

Questions? Go to www.AbsoluteDataSettlement.com or call 1-877-239-0776.

SOURCE United States District Court for the District of Nevada